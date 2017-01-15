Scotland's Sunday Herald Hilariously Teases Trump Inauguration As 'Twilight Zone'

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, this is real life.

A Scottish newspaper published a TV preview of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. President as an episode of "The Twilight Zone" this weekend.

"After a long absence, The Twilight Zone returns with one of the most ambitious, expensive and controversial productions in broadcast history," the Sunday Herald preview reads. "The story begins in a nightmarish version of 2017 in which huge sections of the US electorate have somehow been duped into voting to make Donald Trump president. It sounds far-fetched, and it is, but as it goes on it becomes more and more chillingly plausible."

The Sunday Herald TV guide on the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump ... pic.twitter.com/R5zc6cLdK4 — sunday herald (@newsundayherald) January 15, 2017

The businessman and former reality-TV star will be inaugurated as the 45th President on Friday. The ceremony is being boycotted by some members of Congress and will be accompanied by dozens of protests across the country.

On election day, British sci-fi show Black Mirror tweeted a reminder that Trump's victory did, in fact, happen in reality.