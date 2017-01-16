Huffpost Canada Business ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Toronto Condo Rents Soar By Most On Record As Landlords Bail

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Toronto’s house prices have been soaring to beyond affordability for many buyers. Now it appears that the nearly half of the city’s residents who rent their homes could also see runaway price growth.

Urbanation, a real estate consultancy that tracks the Toronto condo market, is calling for more rental apartment buildings to be built in the city, warning of an “undersupply” in Canada’s largest metro area that is driving up rents.

Urbanation’s latest report found that condo rental prices jumped nearly 12 per cent in central Toronto over the course of 2016, and rose by 7 per cent in the city’s amalgamated boroughs and by 6 per cent in the suburban 905 region.

condos toronto apartments
Apartments, condo towers and offices on the east side of downtown Toronto. (Photo: Baker Jarvis via Getty Images)

It’s the highest rate of growth ever recorded in Urbanation’s survey, and more than double the pace of a year earlier.

But while prices were soaring, the supply of rental condos was shrinking. Rental listings dropped by 8 per cent, and the number of units rented out fell by 2 per cent.

Landlords selling as house price growth beats rental income

The rapid growth in house prices appears to be at least partly to blame, the Urbanation report suggested.

“With resale prices for condos up 15 per cent over the same period, more owners have become enticed to sell their units as opposed to holding onto them as rentals,” Urbanation said in its report.

“At the same time, existing tenants have become less willing to move due to the high cost of renting in the open market.”

"It’s become clear that more attention needs to be paid to building rentals over the longer-term."
— Urbanation Senior VP Shaun Hildebrand

What’s more, the new mortgage rules introduced by the federal Liberals last fall could put further pressure on the rental market.

Gregory Klump, the chief economist at the Canadian Real Estate Association, said in a report Monday that the new rules “mean that in order to qualify for a mortgage, home buyers will either have to save longer for a bigger down payment or purchase a lower priced home.”

In pricier cities like Greater Toronto, where lower-priced homes may not be available, “that’s likely to translate into fewer sales,” Klump said.

All this will mean more pressure on the rental market as more people rent for longer.

toronto condos for rent
Condo buildings along Toronto's lakeshore. (Photo: Dean2 via Getty Images)

The lack of rental housing in Toronto highlights a disconnect in the city’s real estate market. Although nearly half of households in the city rent their homes, about three-quarters of the homes built in the city in the past two decades have been condos meant to be occupied by the owner.

A 2015 report by the city noted that there was “no substantial increase in the rental supply” since 1996.

According to research from Altus Group, this changing, at least a little. The share of new home construction in Canada that is apartments or rented condos has hit 35 per cent, the highest rate since the early 1990s.

But Urbanation senior vice-president Shaun Hildebrand says the mini-boom in rental housing is a temporary thing.

“While less pressure on rent growth may arrive in 2017 due to a temporary rise in new apartment completions, it’s become clear that more attention needs to be paid to building rentals over the longer-term,” Hildebrand said in a statement.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Canada's Coziest Cottage Rentals
of
  • Hudson Bay Mountain Chalet

    This magnificent ski-in / ski-out log cabin on the slopes of Hudson Bay Mountain is the consummate image of leisure à la Canadiana. The Hudson Bay Mountain Chalet comfortably sleeps up to nine and with its gourmet kitchen and full entertainment system is a prime spot for family or other group retreats. Walk out your front (or back or side) door and ski and snowboard Hudson Bay Mountain, snowshoe or ski tour to Crater Lake, or cross-country ski at the Bulkley Valley Nordic Centre. Rates start a $75 per person per night. Photo by Mara Sofferin.

  • Falcon Trails Resort

    Hand-built and operated by the Christie/Hamilton family, Falcon Trails Resort offers two types of cabin rentals in the heart of Manitoba’s Whiteshell Provincial Park. There are nine hand-crafted timber-frame cabins on the shores of Falcon Lake, each of which sleeps up to five people and boasts cathedral ceilings and loft bedrooms. For a more remote retreat, there are six luxury eco-cabins on neighbouring High Lake, which are exclusively accessed via a backcountry hike through the boreal forest. Visit the drool-worthy Falcon Trails Instagram feed for closer look. Rates start at $145 per night. Photo by Mara Sofferin.

  • Banff Log Cabin Guesthouse

    If you’re one of the over two million people who plan to stay overnight in Banff this year, don’t skip the opportunity to shack up in this one-of-a-kind cabin rental. It sleeps two and stays include breakfast in bed each morning, making it perfectly suited for intimate romantic retreats. Located in the heart of the Canadian Rockies, the Banff Log Cabin is one of the park’s historic properties, hand built in 1974 and now operated by longtime Banff residents Sharon & Malcolm Carmichael who not only provide guests with bonafide Canadian R&R but also invaluable insider suggestions for enjoying the village and park. Rates start at $250 per night. Photo by Malcolm Carmichael.

  • Snowshoe Camp Resort

    Surrounded on all sides by kilometres of Crown Land, Snowshoe Camp Resort has six two and three bedroom cabins, remotely situated on Wakomata Lake in Northern Ontario's Algoma Country amid a network of snowmobile, cross-country ski, and snowshoe trails. Wakomata Lake is one of the Ontario's ice-fishing hotspots, home to Lake Trout, Small Mouth Bass, Pike, Whitefish, Ling, and Perch. Rates start at $130 per night. Photo by Mara Sofferin.

  • The Crossing at Grasslands National Park

    Located right in Saskatchewan’s spectacular Grasslands National Park, The Crossing is a charming farmhouse with three pet-friendly, self-catering vacation suites. Grasslands National Park is Canada's only national park preserving the unique ecology of the prairie grasslands. It is also one of the 10 quietest places in all of North America and classified as a Dark Sky Preserve, offering pristine views of the Milky Way and northern lights. Rates start at $105 per night. Photo by Neil Ward.

  • Bear Paw Ranch

    Bear Paw Ranch is the most remote destination on this list, a hidden gem on the scenic and secluded stretch of the Cassiar Highway between Smithers and the Yukon. The ranch is a small Tyrollean Village, comprised of a 13-room Austrian-style lodge and six rustic private alpine cabins. Bear Paw Ranch is a home base from which to tour the vast Northern wilderness via snowmobile, snowshoes, ice-fishing and heli-skiing. The lodge’s genial builders and owners, Tony and Doris, will help facilitate any adventure you have in mind. Rates start at $110 per night. Photo by Mara Sofferin.

  • Teepee Meadows Guest Cottages

    Valemount, British Columbia is Jasper’s off-the-beaten path counterpart, and the family-friendly Teepee Meadows is its crown jewel. Set on 40 acres of gardens and orchards, its homey guest cottages, the largest of which can sleep up to 10, share the property with a hobby farm inhabited by huggable horses, ponies, donkeys, llamas, chickens, fowl, dogs and cats. Teepee Meadows borders Mount Robson Provincial Park, home to Mount Robson, the tallest mountain in the Canadian Rockies and a fantastic – and uncrowded – site for winter sports. Rates start at $110 per night. Photo courtesy of Teepee Meadows.

  • Crooked Mountain Cabins

    Lovingly developed by artist Cathy Orr and her partner Linda Thomas, the Crooked Mountain Cabins are just 2.5 hours from Winnipeg and offer a peaceful alternative to Wasagaming, the comparatively congested National Park townsite. Crooked Mountain's four quaint cottages offer an authentic Canadian travel experience, positioning visitors right in the rolling hills of Riding Mountain National Park, 3,000km² of pristine meadows, valleys, lakes and streams inhabited by wolves, moose, elk, black bear, owls, and bison. Rates start at $150 per night. Photo by Cathy Orr.

  • Rossman Yurt

    If you’re looking for a taste of simple living look no further than Manitoba's Rossman Yurt, lakeside digs right outside of Riding Mountain National Park. The 450 sq. ft. winterized yurt comfortably sleeps five and the experience is somewhere between camping and cottaging. There are no toilets, showers, or running water (all of these are available at a nearby campground), but the sleeping quarters are anything but rustic. The plush queen sized bed has a pillow top and down comforter, and the living space has a sofa bed, kitchenette, dining table, fireplace, and BBQ. Rates start at $80 per night. Photo by Thomasina Charney.

  • The Lookout On Lake Superior

    Bound on three sides by Lake superior – which looks more like an ocean than a lake – The Lookout is an eco-friendly sanctuary that sleeps three and bestows visitors with 15 acres of backcountry terrain and 2,300 feet of private shoreline to explore and admire. The surrounding Sleeping Giant Provincial Park offers some of the best cross-country skiing in Ontario with 50km of groomed trails. Rates start at $235 per night. Photo by Mara Sofferin.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations