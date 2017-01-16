ADVERTISEMENT

Just one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's suggestion that Canada should "phase out" the oilsands, Edmonton hockey fans were ready to let him know exactly what they think of that idea. ( Obvious Spoiler: they don't exactly love the plan.)

On Saturday night, fans gathered at Rogers Place Arena to say farewell to Hayley Wickenheiser during a retirement ceremony before the Edmonton Oilers versus Calgary flames matchup.

As part of a tribute to the female hockey great, video messages from Mark Messier, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared on the Jumbotron.

And while Bettman is usually the target of the loudest heckling and jeers at NHL events, the prime minister bore the brunt of the boos that night. In fact, the noise made by the crowd completely drowned out his remarks. (Watch the video above.)

Trudeau just got booed at the Oilers Flames game, finally something that can bring both cities together. — Christopher Bataluk (@ChrisBataluk) January 15, 2017

You know it's bad when Justin Trudeau gets booed at the #Oilers game during a retirement celebration. @SheilaGunnReid @Franktmcveety — Danny (@hockeysticks111) January 15, 2017

On Friday, while speaking at a town hall in Peterborough, Ont., Trudeau responded to a question about pipelines and his commitment to protecting Canada's environment.

"We can’t shut down the oilsands tomorrow. We need to phase them out. We need to manage the transition off of our dependence on fossil fuels. That is going to take time," Trudeau said.

"And, in the meantime, we have to manage that transition."

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley clapped back at the statement, taking Trudeau to task in a video posted to Facebook Friday.

"Our job is to make sure Alberta's product is the first in line," she said.

"The bottom line: Alberta's oil and gas industry and the people who work in it are the best in the world. And we're not going anywhere, any time soon."

This isn't the first time a sporting crowd has shown their disapproval with the prime minister, however — and it doesn't appear to just be a Western Canada thing, either.

Back in October, fans at the Grey Cup in Toronto booed a video message from Trudeau.

Like Us On Facebook

Follow Us On Twitter

Also on HuffPost: