Kim Kardashian described her horrifying experience of being robbed at gunpoint to authorities a mere two hours after the incident took place, in which she says thieves stole around $5 million in jewelry (other media outlets report $10 million) last October. Now, those details are emerging in a leaked document.

Released by French Newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, the six-page police report provides a step-by-step account of the events that took place that night, as recounted by Kardashian herself.



The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reality star said she was naked under her bathrobe when she heard steps outside of her apartment and called out. When no one responded, she called her bodyguard at 2:46 a.m. Immediately, two masked men broke into her room at the no address residence in Paris. With them was the residence's receptionist, who had been tied up.

That's when one man, wearing ski goggles, demanded the mother-of-two's $4 million Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.

"He pointed the weapon at me. He took the ring. He was wearing gloves. He asked me where the jewelry and money was," Kardashian is quoted as saying in the report.



"They grabbed me and took me to the entrance hall. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. We then went back to the room and they pushed me onto the bed," she continued. "That’s when they tied me with plastic cables and sticky tape on the hands, then they taped my mouth and legs. They carried me to my bathroom, to my bathtub to be precise."

Last week, French police arrested 17 people in connection with the theft. Since then, four men have been charged, including the brother of Kardashian's chauffeur.

