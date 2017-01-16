ADVERTISEMENT

During a recent appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" in the U.K., Ryan Gosling proved he had mad dance moves since a very young age.

The Canadian star was on the talk show with Emma Stone to promote their new movie "La La Land." During his interview he revealed he was in a dance troupe as a child in the '90s.

He shared one hilarious story of being on a Canadian talent show (watch the video above), and then we were treated to a clip from one of his competitions.

We all cringed with him.

@MarciIen Thought u would like to see pic Ryan Gosling when he danced at Elite Dance Studio in Ottawa in the 90's! pic.twitter.com/AOXQqdRUbU — Tammy Melamed (@Macintoshgurl) March 21, 2013

Gosling was born in London, Ontario and lived in both Cornwall and Burlington with his family. Obviously his dancing talent was noticed as he joined the cast of "The Mickey Mouse Club" in January of 1993.