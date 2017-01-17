Huffpost Canada Style ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Blorange Hair Is Set To Be One Of The Hottest Trends Of 2017

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

In 2017, we all obsessed over one hair trend in particular: colour melting.

It was a technique that "blended the highlights with with the base colour of the hair so you don’t have any harsh lines" and it looked a little something like this:


Gorgeous, right?

With the smoothness of colour melting, the bold transition of ombré and the strategically hightlighting of balayage now available to all of us at our local hair salon, you would think we were set for hair trends going into 2017.

But that's not the case.

It's only mid-January and the Internet is already freaking out over a new hair colour that is being called one of the hottest trends of the year — blorange hair.

Blorange

A photo posted by Georgia May Jagger (@georgiamayjagger) on


"Blorange," inspired by a blood orange, was created by celebrity hairstylist Alex Brownsell and model Georgia May Jagger, who first showed it off on Instagram four months ago.


Since then, the blond- meets-orange-meets pink tinted colour (that many say is inspired by the colour of the peach emoji) is slowly becoming one of the most demanded colours at the salon.


Whether you have short, long or textured hair, blorange can work for everyone. It's all about the effortless mixture of shades (orange, red, pink, you name it) and the soft application. Although orange is notoriously the hardest dye to get out, this vibrant winter colour is totally worth it.

A photo posted by Kickaboo (@kickaboopelu) on


From a chic blorange ombré or well-blended blorange balayage, you'll want to hop onto this hair trend before the summer, because trust us, everyone will be rocking it.

Now, check out these girls flaunting their blorange:



🍑 princess peach 🍑 #awkwardpeach #pinkhair #mermaidlife #nyxcosmetics #nyxabudhabi

A photo posted by Eve Elizabeth 🐼 (@eve_elizabeth) on


Follow Huffington Post Canada Style on Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter!

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Medium-Length Hairstyle Ideas
of
  • Smooth Blow-Out

    Karlie Kloss For silky strands like Kloss', prep with Fekkai Blowout Primer which also helps to ward off frizz.

  • Effortlessly Tousled

    Zoe Saldana Living Proof Satin Hair Serum will help you to achieve "natural movement" in your loose locks.

  • Sleek & Straight

    Anne Heche You can easily achieve this look by using the CHI G2 Flat Iron, but make sure you don't make this hair straightening mistake.

  • Glamorous Blow-Out

    Suki Waterhouse This hairstyle is all about the shine! Instantly add luster and a lovely scent with CLEAN Original Hair Mist.

  • Blunt Bangs & Straight Hair

    Miroslava Duma Rodney Cutler, celebrity stylist and Cutler/Redken salon owner, told us that Redken's Diamond Oil is the perfect non-greasy product that smooths bangs without weighing them down. Better get you some!

  • All Slicked Back

    Kendall Jenner It is indeed possible to pull off the "wet hair" trend without looking sweaty. Click here to find out exactly how to do it.

  • Soft Curls

    Alexandra Daddario Struggle with the curling iron? Hot rollers make getting this look super easy.

  • Loose Curls

    Julia Stiles What makes Stiles' golden ringlets so gorgeous are how casual they still look. We're pretty sure she achieved this finish by gently running her fingers through her hair once styled.

  • Beachy Waves

    Emily Blunt Captain Blankenship Mermaid Sea Salt Hair Spray is all you'll need to add texture and moisture to your strands.

  • Voluminous Curls

    Iggy Azalea Copy Azalea's bouncy curls by prepping with a heat protectant like Kenra Platinum Hot Spray 20 and wrapping random sections of hair around a one-inch curling iron.

  • Naturally Curly

    Serayah Enhance your natural hair texture with a curl perfecting creme like SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibsicus Curling Gel Souffle.

  • Voluminous Blow-Out

    Solange Knowles We've said it time and time before, but a heat protectant is the best way to guard your hair from thermal styling yet still achieve larger-than-life locks.

  • Loose Waves

    Emmy Rossum Rossum's natural-looking highlights really makes this medium-length hairdo stand out. We recommend Oribe Shampoo and Conditioner for Beautiful Color to maintain this style.

  • Half-Up, Half-Down

    Abby Elliott Goody Ouchless Little Black Dress Elastics will keep this 'do in place all day without giving you a serious headache.

  • Center-Parted Low Ponytail

    Zhou Yun For a major ponytail like this, you're going to need Let's Jam Shining and Conditioning Extra Hold Gel.

  • Low Ponytail

    Olivia Culpo A few spritzes of Kardashian Beauty Pure Glitz Hair Spray will provide hold and shine to your low ponytail.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations