Blorange Hair Is Set To Be One Of The Hottest Trends Of 2017
In 2017, we all obsessed over one hair trend in particular: colour melting.
It was a technique that "blended the highlights with with the base colour of the hair so you don’t have any harsh lines" and it looked a little something like this:
Gorgeous, right?
With the smoothness of colour melting, the bold transition of ombré and the strategically hightlighting of balayage now available to all of us at our local hair salon, you would think we were set for hair trends going into 2017.
But that's not the case.
It's only mid-January and the Internet is already freaking out over a new hair colour that is being called one of the hottest trends of the year — blorange hair.
"Blorange," inspired by a blood orange, was created by celebrity hairstylist Alex Brownsell and model Georgia May Jagger, who first showed it off on Instagram four months ago.
Since then, the blond- meets-orange-meets pink tinted colour (that many say is inspired by the colour of the peach emoji) is slowly becoming one of the most demanded colours at the salon.
Whether you have short, long or textured hair, blorange can work for everyone. It's all about the effortless mixture of shades (orange, red, pink, you name it) and the soft application. Although orange is notoriously the hardest dye to get out, this vibrant winter colour is totally worth it.
From a chic blorange ombré or well-blended blorange balayage, you'll want to hop onto this hair trend before the summer, because trust us, everyone will be rocking it.
Now, check out these girls flaunting their blorange:
