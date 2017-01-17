ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, we all obsessed over one hair trend in particular: colour melting.

It was a technique that "blended the highlights with with the base colour of the hair so you don’t have any harsh lines" and it looked a little something like this:

A photo posted by THE MAVEN SALON 323.852.1225 (@mavenbeverlyhills) on Aug 15, 2015 at 7:00am PDT

Gorgeous, right?

With the smoothness of colour melting, the bold transition of ombré and the strategically hightlighting of balayage now available to all of us at our local hair salon, you would think we were set for hair trends going into 2017.

But that's not the case.

It's only mid-January and the Internet is already freaking out over a new hair colour that is being called one of the hottest trends of the year — blorange hair.

Blorange A photo posted by Georgia May Jagger (@georgiamayjagger) on Sep 23, 2016 at 1:12am PDT

"Blorange," inspired by a blood orange, was created by celebrity hairstylist Alex Brownsell and model Georgia May Jagger, who first showed it off on Instagram four months ago.

Since then, the blond- meets-orange-meets pink tinted colour (that many say is inspired by the colour of the peach emoji) is slowly becoming one of the most demanded colours at the salon.

A photo posted by ◇ᴊᴏᴜʀɴᴀʟ (@journal.hr) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:02am PST

Whether you have short, long or textured hair, blorange can work for everyone. It's all about the effortless mixture of shades (orange, red, pink, you name it) and the soft application. Although orange is notoriously the hardest dye to get out, this vibrant winter colour is totally worth it.

A photo posted by Kickaboo (@kickaboopelu) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:20am PST

From a chic blorange ombré or well-blended blorange balayage, you'll want to hop onto this hair trend before the summer, because trust us, everyone will be rocking it.

Now, check out these girls flaunting their blorange:

A photo posted by sarah effie turner (@effie_daisy) on Apr 18, 2016 at 2:16pm PDT

🍑 princess peach 🍑 #awkwardpeach #pinkhair #mermaidlife #nyxcosmetics #nyxabudhabi A photo posted by Eve Elizabeth 🐼 (@eve_elizabeth) on Sep 13, 2015 at 5:45am PDT

