Justin Trudeau's Daughter Has Zero Political Aspirations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s daughter doesn’t plan on following in dad’s footsteps when she grows up.

At a town hall in Fredericton, N.B. on Tuesday, the PM was asked what his eight-year-old’s career aspirations were. Turns out, Ella-Grace would rather be a teacher or a rock star than get into politics.

“It varies. There are moments when she wants to be a teacher like dad was,” Trudeau said. “She doesn’t seem to want to become a prime minister… You know, she’s an eight-year-old. Part of her wants to be a princess and a rock and roll star.”

Trudeau, who is also a father to nine-year-old Xavier and two-year-old Hadrien, went on to explain that he encourages Ella-Grace to “be absolutely anything she wants to be.”

“And I also impress upon her brothers that she can be anything she wants when she grows up,” he added, “because that’s an important part of the message.”

