Earlier this month, Manny Gutierrez proved he was born with it when he was named Maybelline's first ever male ambassador.

Although many celebrated the beauty vlogger and his new role, one hater decided to go after him. And that didn't sit well with Manny's father.

Last week, Matt Walsh, a conservative Christian blogger, wrote an article for The Blaze entitled, "Dads, we can’t expect our sons to become real men if we don’t teach them how." In the post, he argues that the casting of Gutierrez as the new male brand ambassador for Maybelline, and James Charles for CoverGirl, is proof that "boys need dads."

"One of our primary duties as fathers must be to show our sons what true masculinity looks and acts like," Walsh wrote in the controversial blog post.

He then followed up the blog with a tweet showing a photo of Manny, also known as 'Manny MUA,' with the caption, "Dads, this is why you need to be there to raise your sons."

Dads, this is why you need to be there to raise your sons. pic.twitter.com/8ybirgppKi — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 6, 2017

Naturally, Gutierrez didn't let the cruel attack get to him. Instead, he followed up with a response that hit back hard.

My dad actually works for me and is SO PROUD of me 🤗😉 sorry bout it https://t.co/H3Wt7fpB5F — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) January 14, 2017

"My dad actually works for me and is SO PROUD of me. Sorry bout it," he captioned the tweet, which has more than 74,000 retweets and 218,000 likes.

Being a man isn't about how "tough" or "masculine" you are ... it's about taking care of the ones you love. — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) January 14, 2017

As for Manny's dad? Well, he stood up for his son in a big way.

The beauty guru posted a screengrab of a text message from his father on Twitter with a message directed at Walsh.

My dad is a fucken SAVAGE, I can't with him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iWceEmZ6L4 — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) January 14, 2017

"Let me first begin by telling you that I’ve always been there for my son and will ALWAYS be there for him. Not only am I proud of what he has accomplished but I’m more proud of the person he has become," Mr. Gutierrez wrote.

"I know the words you speak are from lack of knowing anybody from the LGBT community. If you did, you would soon realize they are some of the most real and kind hearted [sic] individuals that walk this planet of ours."

COUNTERPOINT: @MannyMua733's dad must've done a heck of a job for him to be doing his thing despite prattlings of the aggressively insecure. https://t.co/3jz6uArXXR — Daniel J. Willis (@BayAreaData) January 14, 2017

Mr. Gutierrez concluded his message to Walsh with, "Going forward, I would choose your actions and words wisely. Just like you would do anything for your family, I would do [anything] for mine. Good day Sir."

Taking down the haters one tweet at a time? Like father, like son.

