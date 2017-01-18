Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Baby Name Reveal Ideas That Will Steal Your Heart

Soon-to-be parents sharing or discovering their baby's sex with family and friends, called "gender reveals," are fairly well known. But now moms and dads are going one step further in this era of full-disclosure with baby name reveals.

Some parents want to keep their baby name choices a secret, probably to avoid unwanted opinions and to give themselves some options in case the chosen name doesn't suit their child at all. But more and more parents are unveiling their kid's handle on social media even before he or she enters the world.

And, we have to say, these are pretty sweet.

Most of you already know the baby name but for those of you who didn't. 🎀 #babybump #babynamereveal #thirdtrimester #34weekspregnant

A photo posted by Chelsey Lynn Adele Flower-Tamm (@chelseyft) on


#baby #babynamereveal #babynamereveal #babygirl #babies#maternityshoot #maternitysession #maternityphotography

A photo posted by Rhude Rabch (@rhuderanch) on



Levi Teague Morales #buggy #okbabyyt #okbaby #babynamereveal #creative #babyname

A video posted by Okbaby_fanpage (@okbabybuggy31) on





#maternityphotography #babynamereveal

A photo posted by A.Baker Photography (@a.bakerphoto) on




Yay! The Name Reveal Will Be Posted Soon Any Guesses As To What The Name Is?🤔 #babygirlnamereveal #namereveal #babynamereveal

A photo posted by Anni👱🏻‍♀️&Brian👨🏽 (@anni_charles) on





We finally decided on a name! We can't wait to welcome our baby Nico!! #babybump #babysantillan #babynamereveal

A photo posted by Lacey Santillan (@laceylu1) on


