Baby Name Reveal Ideas That Will Steal Your Heart
Soon-to-be parents sharing or discovering their baby's sex with family and friends, called "gender reveals," are fairly well known. But now moms and dads are going one step further in this era of full-disclosure with baby name reveals.
Some parents want to keep their baby name choices a secret, probably to avoid unwanted opinions and to give themselves some options in case the chosen name doesn't suit their child at all. But more and more parents are unveiling their kid's handle on social media even before he or she enters the world.
And, we have to say, these are pretty sweet.
Baby name reveal! Maisyn Elise Owens - (pronounced like Mason) because Devin and I met at White Station Middle School on Mason Road. #OwensFamilyDisneyVacation #WaltDisneyWorld #DisneyWorld #Disney #WDW #DisneySide #DisneyPrincess #PregnantAtDisney #BabyNameReveal #BabyReveal #BabyAnnouncement #PregnancyAnnouncement #EPCOT
I can't help but to get butterflies and the biggest smile on my face when I say his name. Ethan!! Can't wait for you to join us, you have a wonderful family who loves you so much, and of course the best big brother ever!!!❤👦👶#babynamereveal#myson#bigbrother#babyboyethan#myworld#mivida#cookfamily#babyno2