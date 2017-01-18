ADVERTISEMENT

Soon-to-be parents sharing or discovering their baby's sex with family and friends, called "gender reveals," are fairly well known. But now moms and dads are going one step further in this era of full-disclosure with baby name reveals.

Some parents want to keep their baby name choices a secret, probably to avoid unwanted opinions and to give themselves some options in case the chosen name doesn't suit their child at all. But more and more parents are unveiling their kid's handle on social media even before he or she enters the world.

And, we have to say, these are pretty sweet.

Most of you already know the baby name but for those of you who didn't. 🎀 #babybump #babynamereveal #thirdtrimester #34weekspregnant A photo posted by Chelsey Lynn Adele Flower-Tamm (@chelseyft) on Jul 29, 2016 at 5:21pm PDT

#baby #babynamereveal #babynamereveal #babygirl #babies#maternityshoot #maternitysession #maternityphotography A photo posted by Rhude Rabch (@rhuderanch) on May 25, 2016 at 11:56am PDT

Levi Teague Morales #buggy #okbabyyt #okbaby #babynamereveal #creative #babyname A video posted by Okbaby_fanpage (@okbabybuggy31) on May 12, 2016 at 1:02am PDT

Incase you missed the reveal on the blog from yesterday's post | sharing our baby girls name with 6 weeks to go! #babynamereveal #namereveal #babygirl #babynames @letterfolkco A video posted by by Lola (@whatlolalikes) on Sep 15, 2016 at 8:07am PDT

Sharing our Babygirl's first name today 😊 @maglunog3k #babynamereveal #BabyMaglunog #thirdtrimester #11weeksleft #youcancallherLuna 🌺🌙 A video posted by 👑 belle (@bellec.m) on Oct 24, 2016 at 11:28am PDT

Many people have asked and we were originally going to wait until she was born but we finally caved...Less than 7 weeks until Miss Madison Marie Pizzolo comes into this world👑👶🏼💜 #babynamereveal #eightmonths #mybabybump #babypizzolo #thirdtrimester A photo posted by Amanda💕 (@mandaapandaa22) on May 26, 2016 at 9:06am PDT

#maternityphotography #babynamereveal A photo posted by A.Baker Photography (@a.bakerphoto) on Dec 13, 2016 at 5:41pm PST

Yay! The Name Reveal Will Be Posted Soon Any Guesses As To What The Name Is?🤔 #babygirlnamereveal #namereveal #babynamereveal A photo posted by Anni👱🏻‍♀️&Brian👨🏽 (@anni_charles) on Sep 26, 2016 at 6:20pm PDT

I can't help but to get butterflies and the biggest smile on my face when I say his name. Ethan!! Can't wait for you to join us, you have a wonderful family who loves you so much, and of course the best big brother ever!!!❤👦👶#babynamereveal#myson#bigbrother#babyboyethan#myworld#mivida#cookfamily#babyno2 A photo posted by Jacqueline Cook (@ladycook1214) on Jun 7, 2016 at 6:51am PDT