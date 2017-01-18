Huffpost Canada British Columbia ca
Florence Leung's Husband Writes Emotional Post On Postpartum Depression

Posted: Updated:
A widower in B.C. is reaching out to moms after his wife took her own life, following a struggle with postpartum depression.

Florence Leung gave birth to a boy last September. Less than two months later, she disappeared. After an intense extended search, her body was found off the coast of Vancouver in November.

florence leung
Florence Leung, 32, struggled with postpartum depression after the birth of her son.

This week, her husband, Kim Chen, sent a message of support to new mothers, hoping that they will reach out for help, and learn from his wife's story.

"For all the new moms experiencing low mood or anxiety, please seek help and talk about your feelings," he wrote on Facebook Tuesday. "You are Not alone. You are Not a bad mother."

In a Facebook group dedicated to his wife's memory, Chen urged hospitals to put less pressure on moms to breastfeed.

"Apparently the hospitals are designated 'baby-friendly' only if they promote exclusive-breastfeeding," Chen wrote, adding moms who opt for formula milk should not be shamed as bad parents.

florence leung kim chenFlorence Leung, seen with her husband, was a photographer.

Health Canada recommends breastfeeding as the only food for infants in the first six months. However, many women are often unable to for many reasons, such as illness or an inability to produce enough milk.

Chen said he remembers receiving a handout when his wife was discharged from the maternity unit, urging exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, and posters around the hospital touting that "Breast is Best."

"While agreeing to the benefits of breast milk, there [NEEDS] to be an understanding that it is OK to supplement with formula, and that formula is a completely viable option," wrote Chen.

Postpartum depression generally affects 20 per cent of women — and sometimes men — in the first year after childbirth. It is characterized by persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness, and sometimes thoughts of harming oneself or the child, according to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Recent reports indicate that not being able to breastfeed may increase the risk of postpartum depression, noted a study published in the Depression Research and Treatment journal.

"You are not alone. You are not a bad mother."

The Facebook group in Leung's memory has also become a place for parents to discuss mental health.

Chen also shared the difficulties he's experienced since losing his partner.

"As the initial shock and emotional numbness slowly subsides, I'm experiencing more flashbacks of memories from our 6.5 years of happiness, and for now these memories tend to trigger pain and intense longing."

He added that their baby boy is "growing well and well taken care of, he is at 90th percentile for height and weight, and smiles and laughs a lot!"

  • 1. Hormones

    The sudden drop of estrogen and progesterone following labour may play a role in the onset of PPD. According to the authors of a 2012 Swedish study, “downregulation of endogenous hormon production in women with PPD history elicits depressive symptoms in more than 60% of cases.” Hypoestrogenism, as it’s called, has also been shown to cause depressive symptoms at other times of a woman’s life. However, there are other studies which challenge this concept and more research is needed.

  • 2. The HPA-axis

    A number of studies have shown that women with PPD have hypoactivation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA). The HPA axis controls your reaction to stress and women with PPD have have higher levels of corticotropin-releasing-hormone (CRH), better known as the cortisol, the stress hormone which is released by the HPA axis.

  • 2. Breastfeeding

    Though it’s not yet known why, research is showing that “failed or discontinued lactation” is associated with the onset of PPD symptoms and that it could have something to do with the feel good hormone, oxytocin, that’s released during milk let-down.

  • 4. Serotonin

    Women with PPD have been found to have lower tryptophan and serotonin levels. Tryptophan is an amino acid and serotonin is a neurotransmitter. Both work together to reduce anxiety and alleviate stress. It’s not known why women with PPD have lower levels of tryptophan and serotonin and researchers are looking into genetics as a possible reason.

  • 5. BDNF

    Women with PPD reportedly have lower brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels. BDNF works with serotonin, the feel good neurotransmitter, also known to be low in women with PPD. Authors of a 2012 Swedish paper report that “PPD is likely to be the results of an interaction effect between hormonal changes and these brain neurotransmitter systems.”

  • 6. Circadian Rhythm

    Our circadian rhythm is our body clock which tells us when it’s time to sleep and when it's time to be awake and alert. Melatonin, the sleepy hormone, is involved in this process. While melatonin levels should be highest in the evening, it’s been shown that women with PPD have significantly higher melatonin levels in the morning suggesting their circadian rhythm is out of whack. Of course this makes sense as new mothers often go hand in hand with a lack of sleep as their care for their babies but researchers note that it’s important to consider that insomnia can also be the consequence as well as a cause of depression.

  • 7. Seasonal Effects

    Many people with depression experience a worsening of their symptoms during the fall and winter months. This is known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and is more common among women. Some studies have shown that women who give birth in the fall or winter have an increased rate of PPD than women who give birth in spring or summer. It’s also been reported that there’s a “significantly higher risk” for PPD symptoms to present themselves at six weeks or six months postpartum in women who have given birth in the months from September-December.

  • 8. Vitamin D

    Lower vitamin D levels have been found in postpartum women compared with pregnant women and women with mood disorders have been shown to have a vitamin D deficiency. Researchers are wondering whether nutritional habits may play a role.

  • 9. The Immune System

    It’s thought that perhaps some women suffering from PPD are actually suffering from a psycho-neuro-immunological disorder in which their inflammatory response to labour has been exaggerated. Studies show that inflammation can produce anxious and depressive symptoms.

  • 10. The Thyroid System

    Women with the baby blues have been shown to have higher thyroid-stimulating-hormone (TSH) levels. Women with higher TSH levels tend to have higher depression scores at four weeks postpartum. Women in a study who reported PPD symptoms six months postpartum also had hypothyroidism at the time of delivery.

