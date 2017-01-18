Get Your Best Shave In 5 Simple Steps
Gentlemen, are you getting your best shave?
Shaving is something many men do every day, but that doesn't mean we really know what we're doing.
After some research, I learned I was skipping steps when it came to my shaving routine. And in doing so, I caused irritation to my skin (and that was not fun at all!)
From understanding the importance of moisturizing to making sure you use a well-balanced razor, check out my video above to learn five easy steps to improve your shaving technique and my blog, STM.
And for more tips on how to get a perfect shave, check out the slideshow below!
Your skin is at its best after a night's rest.
Clean skin will help prevent infection if you cut yourself during the shaving process.
Humidity and warmth increase skin elasticity and soften the toughness of hair.
This softens and lifts your hair and smooths the skin for a closer shave with less irritation.
One to hold the razor; the other to pull and stretch your skin. Razors with rubber guards gently stretch the skin for a more precise shave as well.
Always shave with the grain, then follow up with a swipe or two against.
Use short strokes. Don't press too hard. Blades that have a pivoting head can help to distribute pressure and easily follow sensitive contours of the face to prevent scratching.
When you're finished, rinse your razor under hot running water -- it's the most hygienic and effective way to clean it.
This will close up your pores.
