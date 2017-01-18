Huffpost Canada Style ca
Get Your Best Shave In 5 Simple Steps

Gentlemen, are you getting your best shave?

Shaving is something many men do every day, but that doesn't mean we really know what we're doing.

After some research, I learned I was skipping steps when it came to my shaving routine. And in doing so, I caused irritation to my skin (and that was not fun at all!)

From understanding the importance of moisturizing to making sure you use a well-balanced razor, check out my video above to learn five easy steps to improve your shaving technique and my blog, STM.

And for more tips on how to get a perfect shave, check out the slideshow below!

A Perfect Shave: 9 Tips To Get Smoother Skin
  • Shave In The Morning

    Your skin is at its best after a night's rest.

  • Wash Your Face First

    Clean skin will help prevent infection if you cut yourself during the shaving process.

  • Use Hot Water

    Humidity and warmth increase skin elasticity and soften the toughness of hair.

  • Apply Shaving Cream Or Gel In A Circular Motion

    This softens and lifts your hair and smooths the skin for a closer shave with less irritation.

  • Use Both Hands

    One to hold the razor; the other to pull and stretch your skin. Razors with rubber guards gently stretch the skin for a more precise shave as well.

  • Hair Grows In Different Directions

    Always shave with the grain, then follow up with a swipe or two against.

  • Control Is Key

    Use short strokes. Don't press too hard. Blades that have a pivoting head can help to distribute pressure and easily follow sensitive contours of the face to prevent scratching.

  • Don't Forget To Rinse

    When you're finished, rinse your razor under hot running water -- it's the most hygienic and effective way to clean it.

  • Splash Your Face With Cold Water

    This will close up your pores.

