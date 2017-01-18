Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Jaden Smith Fails Driver's Test, Melts Down On Instagram

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Failing a driver’s test isn’t the end of the world, but for Jaden Smith it might as well have been.

Last Wednesday, the 18-year-old took to Instagram live to share the unfortunate news with his fans, as well as his dismay over having to tell his father, Will.

“It’s going to be so funny to tell my dad that I failed straight up,” Smith said while sitting in a car at a Department of Motor Vehicles centre.

The teen then went on a rant about how he’s “about to move out of L.A.” because of his failure.

“Everyone follow your heart, OK? Do exactly what you want to do,” he said in the now-deleted video. “Be the you that you want to be. I’m about to move out of L.A. It’s a lot of bad things here.”

He also added that no one’s supporting the youth’s creativity, so he’s leaving Los Angeles to do “inspirational shit.

“Create the life you want for yourself,” he continued. “Don’t try to be somebody else. It’s hard these days to really create the life you want for yourself because there’s nobody really here that’s like supporting the youth or the youth’s creativity.”

On Twitter, users joked that Smith was having an “existential crisis.”

But despite his teen's meltdown, others found Smith's experience relatable.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Celeb Kids You Never Knew Were Models
of
  • Kaia Gerber

    Parents: Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber Looks like Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia is following in her mom’s footsteps! In 2012, she starred in a Versace ad campaign at the age of 11.

  • Rafferty Law

    Parents: Jude Law, Sadie Frost Jude Law’s son is seriously his mini-me!  At 18-years-old, Rafferty made his modelling debut in June at London’s DKNY menswear show. Not only that, but he landed a spread in Vogue UK and an ad for Tigers of Sweden before his 18th birthday! Rafferty is the eldest child of Law and Sadie Frost. During their marriage, the couple also had two other kids: Iris, 14, and Rudy, 12. In addition to that, Law is also a father to four-year-old Sophia, whom he had with ex-girlfriend Samantha Burke.

  • Dannielynn Birkhead

    Parents: Anna Nicole Smith, Larry Birkhead This little girl is such a cutie! Amazingly, at 5 years old she modelled for a 2012 Guess Kids ad. Dannielynn is the second child of Anna Nicole Smith. However, Smith and her first child Daniel passed away within a year of each other in 2006 and 2007.

  • Lily Collins

    Parents: Phil Collins, Jill Tavelman Lily Collins isn’t just a movie star, she’s a model. The only daughter of musician Phil Collins posed on the catwalk for TCN's Autumn/Winter 2007-2008 collection in Barcelona and was named “international model of the year” in Spain’s Glamour magazine in 2008.

  • Romeo & Brooklyn Beckham

    Parents: David and Victoria Beckham Before Brooklyn Beckham (right) started modelling, there was Romeo. The second son of Victoria and David, now 13, appeared in a major Burberry campaign in 2013 and was named the face of Burberry’s children’s line. Sixteen-year-old Brooklyn, on the other hand, made his modelling debut this year when he made the cover of Spring/Summer 2014 issue of Man About Town. Besides these beautiful boys, the Beckham’s are also parents to 10-year-old Cruz and 4-year-old Harper. While the other two are still young, we have no doubt that we’ll see them in modelling campaigns in the future! 

  • Dakota Johnson

    Parents: Melanie Griffith, Don Johnson Dakota Johnson is now known for her leading role in "50 Shades of Grey." But before the budding actress took to film, she starred in a 2009 ad campaign for Mango Jeans. Johnson is the only daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. Griffith, 56, also has two other kids from her previous marriages: Alexander with Steven Bauer and Stella with Antonio Banderas.

  • Max & Emme Muniz

    Parents: Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony Twins Max and Emme are probably the cutest model in Hollywood! When they were just two-and-a-half, the tiny tots appeared in a Gucci kids campaign alongside their mom. Not only was the ad used to promote the clothes, but the campaign also gave $1 million to UNICEF’s Schools for Africa and $50,000 to Lopez’s Maribel Initiative. Max and Emme are now seven years old. They are Jennifer Lopez’s only kids. Marc Anthony, however, is also a father to three others: Ariana, Cristian, and Ryan. 

  • Patrick Schwarzenegger

    Parents: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver Among his five siblings, Patrick Schwarzenegger is a standout. The 21-year-old models for Hudson Jeans and most recently entered high-fashion with a Tom Ford eyewear campaign. The Schwarzenegger siblings include Patrick, Katherine, Christopher, and Christina. Arnold also has a lovechild named Joseph. 

  • Ireland Baldwin

    Parents: Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger Standing 6’2”, Ireland Baldwin was made to be a model. The blond beauty signed with IMG in 2013 and has since been signed to some of fashion’s top publications, including ELLE Magazine. Baldwin, 19, is the only daughter of Kim Basinger. Alec Baldwin, on the other hand, has another daughter named Carmen, who he had with his current wife Hilaria Thomas. Carmen turns one in August. 

  • Zoë Kravitz

    Parents: Lenny Kravitz, Lisa Bonet Besides acting, Zoë Kravitz has also dipped her feet in the modelling world. The 25-year-old has modelled for fashion magazines such as French Jalouise, Venus Zine, and Elle and in 2009 was named the face of Vera Wang’s Princess fragrance. Kravitz is the only child of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonnet. She is also the eldest out of her maternal siblings, a brother and sister, from her mother’s marriage to actor Jason Momoa.

  • Scott Eastwood

    Parents: Clint Eastwood, Jacelyn Reeves Scott Eastwood is Clint Eastwood’s very hunky son. The 29-year-old has appeared in a few of his father’s films and last year modelled for Town & Country magazine. Eastwood comes from a large family. Altogether, his father had 7 kids with various women: Scott, Francesca, Kyle, Alison, Morgan, Kathryn, and Kimber.

  • Ryder Robinson & Bingham Bellamy

    Parents: Kate Hudson Kate Hudson’s adorable kids Ryder and Bingham both starred in an Ann Taylor campaign with her earlier this year. Hudson had 11-year-old Ryder with The Black Crowes front man Chris Robinson and had 4-year-old Bingham with current boyfriend Matthew Bellamy. 

  • Daisy Lowe

    Parents: Gavin Rossdale, Pearl Lowe Before he was married to Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale had a gorgeous daughter with former flame Pearl Lowe. They then had a daughter named Daisy who went on to star in an international H&M campaign and a number of magazine spreads. Daisy is Rossdale’s only child with Lowe. Rossdale went on to marry Stefani in 2002. The couple has three kids together: Zuma, Kingston, and Apollo.

  • Dylan Penn

    Parents: Robin Wright, Sean Penn Dylan Penn is a model for DT Model Management. She recently posed provocatively for artsy fashion magazine Treats. Robin Wright and Sean Penn are also parents to a son named Hopper. 

  • Georgia May Jagger

    Parents: Mick Jagger, Jerry Hall The youngest daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall took after her mother and entered a career of modelling. The 23-year-old has booked gigs with a number of places, including Hudson Jeans, H&M, and Vivienne Westwood. Jagger’s siblings include: James, Elizabeth, and Gabriel, although her father went on to have three other children with various women.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations