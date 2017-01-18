ADVERTISEMENT

Arlene Dickinson's "Dragon's Den" run may be over, but she's still breathing fire.

The Canadian businesswoman, who frequently sparred with Kevin O'Leary on the CBC show, is still not a fan of the latest Conservative leadership candidate.

Dickinson made that abundantly clear when she appeared on CBC News Wednesday, just hours after her former colleague announced his leadership bid.

"I will have a drink with Kevin O'Leary — that doesn't mean I think he should be a leader of our country," she said during the interview.



Arlene Dickinson on a red carpet in Toronto in 2014. (Photo: Courtney Greenberg/The Canadian Press)

O'Leary is an "opportunistic guy" Dickinson added, saying she thinks his leadership bid has a lot to do with seeking "fame and attention."

Dickinson also described the candidate as lacking "compassion" — a quality she said he has in common with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

"I don't think Kevin O'Leary is Donald Trump," she said. "I think there are a lot of similarities between these two individuals."

Trump comparisons not true: O'Leary

O'Leary has repeatedly spoken out against claims he's Canada's Trump. While both are businessmen, reality TV stars and international investors, he says their views on immigration are starkly different.

"I’m the son of an immigrant from Ireland and Lebanon," O'Leary said while on CTV's "Your Morning" Wednesday. "There’s no walls in my world. I wouldn’t exist if Canada had walls."

This isn't the first time Dickinson has slammed O'Leary. In January 2016, the businesswoman criticized him for offering Alberta Premier Rachel Notley $1 million to resign.

"I don't think it would be a country that would represent the core values that we as Canadians adhere to."

She called the offer "disrespectful," but "typical" of O'Leary.

It's the type of behaviour that doesn't jibe well with being prime minister of Canada, she told CBC News.

"I don't think it would be fiscally conservative. I don't think it would support our military. I don't think it would help the under-privileged. I don't think it would be a country that would represent the core values that we as Canadians adhere to."

Watch Dickinson's full interview with CBC News below: