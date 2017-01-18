Huffpost Canada Politics ca
Kevin O'Leary Says All Those Things He Said On TV 'Don't Mean Anything'

The newest contender for the Conservative leadership says the words that helped make him famous “don’t mean anything.”

Celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary, perhaps best known as a TV commentator and judge on CBC's “Dragon’s Den” and ABC’s “Shark Tank,” confirmed Wednesday that he is running to replace Stephen Harper as the Tories’ permanent leader.

kevin oleary
Kevin O'Leary applies his own makeup ahead of an interview at the Conservative convention in Vancouver in May 2016. (Photo: Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

In an interview with CTV’s “Your Morning,” the investor attempted to downplay concerns about some of the controversial and eyebrow-raising remarks Canadians may have heard him make on TV over the last decade.

O’Leary noted that he had some memorable disagreements with business journalist Amanda Lang on their former CBC show, “The Lang & O’Leary Exchange.”

“There’s 10,000 hours of things that I’ve said. I expect all of them to get regurgitated,” he said. “They don’t mean anything. They’re not policy. Guys, this is the real deal. This is about Canada.

“I don’t care what I said 10 years ago. What matters is how are we going to fix this country?”

“I don't say things without thinking about them. You may not agree with me, but ... as far as I'm concerned we need a lot more Kevin O'Learys in Canada."
— Kevin O'Leary in 2011

At least one rival is wasting no time reminding Conservatives about the views O’Leary has expressed.

Ontario MP Lisa Raitt, who launched the attack website StopKevinOLeary.com earlier this month, released a statement Wednesday titled: “Kevin O’Leary will tear us apart.”

Raitt charged that the businessman has a “long record of saying whatever ridiculous thing comes to his mind,” listing as an example O’Leary’s recent musings about allowing Canadians to buy Senate seats.

She also noted that he was censured by the CBC ombudsman in 2011 for “making ‘racist’ remarks about First Nations people on national TV.”

'Indian giver' controversy

Six years ago, O’Leary called Lang an “Indian giver with a forked tongue,” sparking a complaint from an aboriginal viewer.

O’Leary later apologized, but told The Globe and Mail he typically stands by the things he says.

“I don't say things without thinking about them. You may not agree with me, but ... as far as I'm concerned we need a lot more Kevin O'Learys in Canada,” he told The Globe.

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump also faced questions on the campaign trail about past remarks he made on his reality show, “The Apprentice,” and with radio host Howard Stern that were sexist and demeaning. Trump dismissed those concerns by saying a lot of it was “done for the purpose of entertainment.”

O’Leary has denied he is Canada’s watered-down version of Trump — despite the obvious comparisons of wealth and celebrity — by pointing to his support for immigration and multiculturalism. Still, it’s a safe bet O’Leary will likewise be asked to answer for his past remarks.

 

At her earlier conference blasting O’Leary, Raitt called him a “TV entertainer with no filter” who thinks that “3.5 billion people living in poverty is fantastic news.”

Raitt was referencing a 2014 segment on “The Lang & O’Leary Exchange” in which O’Leary reacted to an Oxfam report showing the world’s richest people hold the same wealth as the poorest half of the planet’s population.

“This is a great thing because it inspires everybody, gets them motivation to look up to the one per cent and say, ‘I want to become one of those people, I’m going to fight hard to get up to the top,’” he said at the time.


O’Leary also landed in hot water in 2011 after a memorable segment with Pulitzer Prize-winning write Chris Hedges, addressing the Occupy Wall Street protests.

O’Leary called the demonstrators "nothing burgers," said the protests were "very weak, very low-budget" and accused Hedges of sounding like a "left-wing nutbar." Hedges said he doesn’t go on shows where people “descend to character assassination” and said it felt like being on Fox News.

CBC’s ombudsman later said the segment, which yielded hundreds of complaints, violated the public broadcaster's journalistic standards.


More recently, U.S. websites such as Business Insider highlighted a “Shark Tank” segment last year in which an entrepreneur rejected O’Leary’s offer of investment because he didn’t want to work with him.

“You're an asshole,” O’Leary shouted. “Get the f--- out of here."

Conservatives will vote for their new leader on May 27. There are 14 candidates so far.

With files from The Canadian Press, earlier files

Conservative Leadership Candidates
    Federal Conservatives are looking for a full-time replacement for Stephen Harper. Here's who's running to become the next Tory leader.

  Who's in?

  Maxime Bernier, 53

    First elected in 2006, Bernier served as minister of industry and minister of foreign affairs — a position he resigned in 2008 after leaving government documents at the home of an ex-girlfriend with ties to the Hells Angels. A high-profile MP from Quebec, he was reappointed to cabinet in 2011 in the junior role of minister of state for small business and tourism. He's already announced that he's going for it.

  Dr. Kellie Leitch, 46

    Dr. Kellie Leitch, a pediatric surgeon, outgoing minister of labour and minister for the status of women, reportedly has a team in place to mount a campaign. First elected in 2011, Leitch was easily re-elected in the Ontario riding of Simcoe-Grey. Though also considered a Red Tory, Leitch raised eyebrows during the campaign by declaring herself "pro-life" and announcing government plans to introduce a tip line for so-called "barbaric cultural practices."

  Michael Chong, 45

    Chong, who quit the Harper cabinet in 2006 on a matter of principle, is also running. The longtime Ontario MP has earned a reputation as a bit of a "rebel," thanks to his Reform Act and calls for conservatives to do more to fight climate change.

  Deepak Obhrai, 66

    Deepak Obhrai, a former Reform MP from Alberta who was first elected in 1997, is the dean of the Conservative Party caucus. He formally jumped into the race in July 2016.

  Andrew Scheer, 37

    Andrew Scheer, a Saskatchewan MP who served as Speaker of the House of Commons from 2011 to 2015, joined the race in Sept. 2016. Scheer gave up his Opposition House leader role earlier that month to continue exploring a bid.

  Brad Trost, 42

    The social conservative from Saskatchewan jumped into the race in August 2016. Trost, first elected in 2004, is anti-abortion, anti-same-sex marriage, but is also very fiscally conservative.

  Erin O'Toole, 43

    The Ontario MP is a former air force captain. First elected in 2012, O'Toole has connections in Atlantic Canada and the GTA, and is seen as more of a fresh face.

  Steven Blaney, 51

    The Quebec MP and former public safety minister is the man behind the C-51 anti-terrorism law.

  Lisa Raitt, 48

    First elected in 2008, Lisa Raitt was perhaps the most high-profile woman in Harper's inner circle. Her name was also floated as a possible contender for the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership. Raitt served as minister of natural resources, minister of labour, and most recently as minister of transport. While several other Ontario cabinet ministers went down in defeat to Liberals, she was re-elected in the riding of Milton by more than 2,400 votes. Another Red Tory, she has been vocal about the Conservatives' struggle to appeal to women voters.

  Chris Alexander, 48

    The former immigration minister and Ontario MP is also running. First elected in 2011, Alexander was defeated four years later. He faced questions over his handling of Canada's response to the Syrian refugee crisis. He also joined Leitch in that ill-fated campaign announcement of a tip line for "barbaric cultural practices."

  Andrew Saxton, 52

    Saxton was the MP North Vancouver for seven years before losing his seat in 2015. He also served as a parliamentary secretary to two finance ministers and the Treasury Board president.

  Rick Peterson, 61

    The bilingual Vancouver businessman unsuccessfully ran for the leadership of the B.C. Conservative Party. He joined the race in Oct. 2016.

  Pierre Lemieux, 53

    An Ontario MP from 2006-2015, Lemieux was defeated in the last election. He is a social conservative and veteran. He joined the race in Nov. 2016.

  Kevin O'Leary, 62

    The business mogul and reality TV star announced he was running in Jan. 2017, a day after a French language debate. Though O'Leary does not speak French, he says his business skills make him better qualified than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to work with Donald Trump. The celeb claims he's the only Tory who can beat Trudeau in 2019.

Conversations