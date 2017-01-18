Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Kim Fields Opens Up About Getting Pregnant At 44

Having a baby in your forties is nothing new in Hollywood, yet former “The Facts of Life” child star Kim Fields was stunned when she found out she was pregnant at 44.

At that time, Fields and her husband Christopher Morgan already had a young son named Sebastian. However, when trying for their second, Fields suffered two miscarriages.

That's why when the actress became pregnant with her second child, she mistook it for the flu.

In the video above, Fields and her hubby recount the hilarious tale of how they found out they were having a second baby.

Speaking about her second pregnancy on “The Real” in 2013, Fields said: “Funny enough, for a minute I thought I was getting pre-menopausal cause certain things were starting to be irregular and then other symptoms started — my memory and I was clumsier than normal which I couldn’t even believe was possible. Then our son got sick with a stomach virus and I caught it. Chris said, ‘No, babe, you’re a little sicker than Sebastian. You need to go and get that checked out’ and I said, ‘Okay.’ They tested me and said, ‘Oh honey, you’re not dehydrated. You’re two months pregnant.”

Today, Fields and Morgan are proud parents to nine-year-old Sebastian and three-year-old Quincy.

  • Salma Hayek

    Pregnant at age: 41 Salma Hayek became a first-time mom in 2007. She and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, welcomed a daughter named Valentina. In 2008, Hayek appeared on “Oprah” to talk about being pregnant at 41. “It’s a little nerve-racking to wait that long, but it’s the best time to have [a baby] because you’ve done so many other things in your life,” she said. “You just get it out of your system, and you can really relax into being a mother, which is the best thing that can happen to you.”

  • Susan Sarandon

    Pregnant at age: 42 and 45 Susan Sarandon is one of Hollywood’s most famous older moms. The Oscar-winning actress had her first child, Eva Amurri, at the age of 39. She then went on to have two sons, Jack and Miles, during her long-term relationship with Tim Robbins. Sarandon was 42 and 45, respectively.

  • Laura Linney

    Pregnant at age: 49 Laura Linney gave birth to her son, Bennett, in 2014. The news came as a surprise since the actress never announced that she was pregnant at 49. Bennett was born one month before the actress’ 50th birthday.

  • Halle Berry

    Pregnant at age: 42 and 47 Halle Berry welcomed both her kids after 40. The actress had her daughter, Nahla, with ex Gabriel Aubry in 2008, and had her son, Maceo, with husband Olivier Martinez in 2013. Speaking about her second pregnancy on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Berry said: “They call it a ‘geriatric pregnancy.’ I was, you know, on my way. This is probably way TMI, but I was kinda premenopausal, so to have this happen was huge.”

  • Kelly Preston

    Pregnant at age: 48 Kelly Preston welcomed her youngest son, Benjamin, with John Travolta in 2010. “It’s pretty amazing having a child at this age,” the actress told Health magazine following Benjamin’s birth. “When I found out I was pregnant, I was floored. I’d snuck out of bed and then came back and woke Johnny up in bed. We both started crying. It was wonderful.”

  • Gwen Stefani

    Pregnant at age: 44 Gwen Stefani has three children ex Gavin Rossdale. Their youngest, Apollo, was born in 2014 when Stefani was 44 years old. In a 2015 interview with InStyle, the singer called the surprise pregnancy a “miracle.”

  • Julianne Moore

    Pregnant at age: 41 Julianne Moore had both her kids later in life. The Academy Award-winning actress gave birth to her son, Caleb, one day after her 37th birthday. She then welcomed her daughter, Liv, in 2002 at the age of 41.

  • Iman

    Pregnant at age: 45 There is a huge age gap between Iman’s two kids. At 23, the famous model welcomed her first child, Zulekha, with then-husband Spencer Haywood. At 45, she then welcomed her second child, Alexandria, with husband David Bowie.

  • Tina Fey

    Pregnant at age: 41 Tina Fey welcomed her second daughter, Penelope, in 2011. She was 41 at the time. Her first daughter, Alice, was born six years earlier in 2005.

  • Celine Dion

    Pregnant at age: 42 After Celine Dion and husband René Angélil welcomed their first child, René-Charles, in 2001, they struggled with fertility issues. Nine years later, at age 42, Dion finally became pregnant with the couple’s twin boys, Eddy and Nelson.

  • Meryl Streep

    Pregnant at age: 41 Meryl Streep’s youngest child, Louisa, was born in 1991 when she was 41 years old. The actress also has three other kids with husband Don Gummer: Henry, Mamie and Grace.

  • Janet Jackson

    Pregnant at age: 50 The R&B singer is expecting her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana. “We thank God for our blessing,” Jackson told People magazine in October.

  • Uma Thurman

    Pregnant at age: 42 Uma Thurman gave birth to her daughter Luna in 2012 at the age of 42. While this was her third child, it was only her first with now ex-fiance Arpad Busson. Thurman had her two older kids – Maya and Levon – during her second marriage to Ethan Hawke.

  • Geena Davis

    Pregnant at age: 46 and 48 Geena Davis married her husband Reza Jarrahy in 2001 and immediately started a family. Their daughter, Alizeh, was born in 2002, and their twin boys, Kaiis and Kian, were born in 2004.

  • Mariah Carey

    Pregnant at age: 41 Before Mariah Carey became pregnant with dem babies, she experienced a miscarriage and underwent fertility treatments. In 2011, she then welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan with then-husband Nick Cannon.

Conversations