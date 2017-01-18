Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Neil Young Son: Canadian Singer Shares Beautiful Life Lesson

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

In a "Nick News" interview from 1994, we catch a glimpse of the life of Neil Young -- as a dad.


Young, now 71, has lived in California for decades, but he was born in Omemee, Ontario.

He is a father of three. He had his oldest son, Zeke, in 1972 with actress Carrie Snodgress. Then he married Pegi Morton in 1977 with whom he had two children, Ben in 1978 and Amber Jean in 1984.

In the clip, Young reveals his love of model trains started when he was just a kid himself. As Amber Jean, who was 10 in the video, says matter-of-factly: "Dad's a train nerd."

And those model trains became a way for Young to share time with Ben, who has cerebral palsy.

"When I started building the railroad, I built it so that my son and I could have something to do together especially when we found out how disabled Ben was physically," Young says. He still has an entire building on his Broken Arrow ranch for their trains.

At the end of the video, Young says: "Ben has taught me you never give up. You can't say 'This is too hard.' It can't be too hard. There's so many kids with challenges that are so great and yet they just keep trying. So if I come up against something that's hard to deal with, I can handle it and it's because of him."

Neil and Pegi divorced in 2014 after being married for 36 years. In their divorce documents, they both agreed to continue supporting Ben.

neil young ben
Pegi Young, Neil Young and Ben Young attend the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit concert on October 22, 2016 in Mountain View, California.

Ben now goes on every tour with Young. “He’s our spiritual leader in that way,” Young told the New York Times. “We take him everywhere, and he’s like a measuring stick for what’s going on.”

Ben also runs a successful organic chicken farm on the Young ranch. His sister, Amber Jean, is a textile artist.

neil young amber
Recording artist Neil Young and his daughter Amber Jean pose on the red carpet during the 40th Juno Awards in Toronto on March 27, 2011.

Using a computerized communication device in an interview with a local paper, Ben explained why he started the chicken farm. "The whole idea of nurturing animals that can give you something in return without having to slaughter them just works for me. There is a very (strong bond) between people on the farm and the animals on the farm. Besides baby chicks are so cute, and eggs are one of my favourite foods."

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Mums Speak Out About Lack Of Cerebral Palsy Research
of

  • "My daughter has cerebral palsy. Despite the happiness she exudes, Maya openly shares her frustrations about her daily challenges with us. She wants to use the bathroom by herself, brush her own hair, dress herself, drink from an open cup, sit on the floor without falling. Recently she shared with us that someday she hopes to walk even if just for part of the day. She is eager to help herself make these advances. Unfortunately, the current therapy protocols will not help her meet many of her goals. None of the current available treatments for CP are estimated to provide more than an average 4 to 10 percent gain for the individual, per Iona Novak, Head of Research at CP Alliance Australia. In Maya’s lifetime, parents of kids with CP as well as adults with CP should have the opportunity to choose therapies or interventions that will provide meaningful change in mobility and quality of life."—Michele Shusterman, CP Daily Living; mom to Maya, 6, who has cerebral palsy

  • “These days, a diagnosis of cerebral palsy is pretty much like having the medical community shrug their shoulders. They know what it is, and can alleviate some of the symptoms, but there's definitely an attitude of 'There's nothing we can do.' My son is smart and sassy, but his body just won't comply. If he makes even a small gain in therapy, he uses it to the best of his advantage. Imagine what he could do if if we were able to actually improve his condition.”—Katy Monnot of Bird on the Street; mom to Charlie, 6, who has cerebral palsy

  • "Last year, my daughter participated in the Preemie Growth Project, which was about replenishing minerals necessary for a healthy brain. The research looked promising based on the results of the children participating in the study. The woman behind the project tried relentlessly to get the attention of medical professionals and researchers, yet even with the results, nobody seemed willing to listen. Eventually we stopped participating for a couple of reasons: the cost, and the lack of support from professionals. And the project was working; slowly we saw our daughter with cerebral palsy improve, as if her body was "waking up." Just a few days ago my daughter was described as a "superstar" by her team at Mayo clinic. She is determined to walk, to move, to live! But what a difference it would make if someone was willing to fund research, to give her a try outside of putting her under the knife to lengthen one more muscle."—Ellen Stumbo of These Broken Vases; mom to Nina, 7, who has cerebral palsy

  • "The current surge in autism research is heartening; I'm grateful so many people want to help autistic people like my son Leo. But we have to remember that all kids with disabilities deserve that same attention, deserve that same research funding, deserve to live the best lives possible."—Shannon Des Roches Rosa of Thinking Person's Guide to Autism and Squidalicious; mom to Leo, 12, who has autism

  • "It's disappointing to see so little interest in researching the causes and possible treatments for cerebral palsy. Most of the available treatments focus on the symptoms, but orthopedic procedures can't fix circuits that are misfiring in the brain. I'm a former electric power engineer, and I know that propping up a pole won't get the power back on if the wire is lying on the ground! Discovering what makes the brain work and how to help it repair itself has implications way beyond the cerebral palsy community, as well."—Andi Sligh of Bringing the Sunshine; mom to Sarah Kate, 10, who has cerebral palsy

  • "With an adult who has a stroke, say, it's easy to imagine the function they had and the function they could have again with proper treatment and care. But with a child, it's much easier to brush it off as: 'They were born that way, so that's the way they'll always be.' Parents of kids with CP have very little time and money to address this issue on a national scale. Instead, many of us are paying thousands, if not tens of thousands, every year to do what medical science refuses to: find treatments that work."—Shasta Kearns Moore of Outrageous Fortune; mom to Malachi, 3, who has cerebral palsy

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations