Safe Drinking Water: Where You Should And Shouldn't Drink From The Tap

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Most frequent travellers know where it is and isn't safe to drink tap water, but if it's been a while since you've been on a plane, you might have forgotten. And unfortunately sometimes all it takes is opening your mouth in the shower or a contaminated ice cube to make you very very sick.

Fortunately, in the infographic below, online travel booking company Just The Flight shares where exactly it is and isn't safe to drink tap water for North Americans.

While many believe Europe to have safe drinking water, it really depends on where you are. Places like Portugal, France and Germany are fine, but you might want to stick to bottled beverages when you head to European countries like Ukraine, Romania and Croatia.

In most countries where tap water is considered unsafe your best option might just be a bottle of beer. In South America, Asia and Africa, where tap water is mostly deemed unsafe, the price of beer is just a third of the price of bottled water.

Of course it isn't possible to avoid water on your trip all together so take precaution by buying water bottles with safety seals, treating your water or simply boiling it. When travelling to countries with unsafe tap water it is important to remember that drinking it is only one way to be affected by it. Avoid raw, fresh produce unless it is peeled and avoid ice in your purchased drinks. And don't forget to use bottled water while brushing your teeth and of course keep your mouth closed while in the shower!

Click for full size.

drinking water safety

Creative Ways to Drink More Water
  • Drink a Glass in the Morning

    Whether you are looking to improve your daily intake of water or not, you should start every morning off with an eight-ounce glass of warm water with lemon. This will not only re-hydrate your system after a long sleeping period without water, but it will also jumpstart your digestive system for the day. Watch: Why You Should Start Your Day With Lemon Water

  • Eat More Fruits and Veggies

    Adding more water into your diet doesn’t have to mean chugging glass after glass of water — give eating your water a try. Many fruits and vegetables like strawberries, cucumbers, and watermelon have a high water content that'll help hydrate while you nosh. Watch: How to Reduce Eye Puffiness With Cucumber Water

  • Drink Water Before Every Meal

    Sometimes setting a goal around a routine can be the best way to stick to the goal you set. If you want to drink more water, pair it with an activity you do on a regular basis — eating. Before you start your meal, drink a glass of water. This will make sure there is more water in your system. Plus, having water in your stomach before you eat can help you feel fuller faster. Watch: Why You Should Drink Water Before Your Splurge on Food

  • Set a Timer

    If your main problem is simply forgetting to make time for water throughout your busy day, set an alert or timer on your phone or computer to remind you to drink water. Make sure you have a water bottle or glass on hand so that when your reminder goes off you are prepared to get something to drink. Get more creative ways to drink more water here. Watch: How to Use Water to Cut Calories in Your Wine Glass

