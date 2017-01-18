25 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Him
Finding the perfect gift for your perfect guy isn't always easy.
And if it isn't bad enough, chances are you probably already spent months agonizing over a gift for the holidays and now you have to do it all over again for Valentine's Day — a holiday most often targeted to women.
While you could opt for a box of chocolates like everyone else, there are dozens of other gift ideas the man in your life will appreciate much more, whether he's a boyfriend, husband or partner. From scented candles to portable accessories that will make his life much easier, these ideas will help you find the best Valentine's Day gifts for him.
Check them out:
Beanine For anyone affected by our cold Canadian winters. Price: $14 Get it at Urban Outfitters.
Owen & Fred Shaving Kit For the guy that travels a lot. Price: $84 Get it at Indigo.
'Luckiest Guy - That's All' Mug For the guy who agrees. Price: $20.49 Get it from Nordstrom.
Matt & Nat Card Holder For the guy who likes sleek accessories. Price: $30 Get it at Indigo.
Why I Love You Journal For the romantic. Price: $10.99 Get it at Indigo.
Hormone Pencil Set For your high school sweetheart. Price: $12.23 Get it on Etsy.
HOT SOX Candy Heart Socks For the quirky guy who's always in a suit. Price: $12 Get it at Hudson's Bay.
Pug Blueprint For the dog lover. Price: $49.99 Get it on Amazon.
Star Wars Rogue One Death Trooper Helmet Cufflinks For the sci-fi fan. Price: $69.50 Get it at Hudson's Bay.
Tobacco + Vanilla Paddywax Candle For the guy who's strong but sweet. Price: $29.50 Get it from Indigo.
Martell Medallion VSOP Cognac For the guy with refined taste. Price: $94.95 Get it at the LCBO.
Personalized Coasters For the homebody. Price: $10.60 Get it from Etsy.
Handmade Soap For the nature loving guy. Price: $36.55 Get it from Etsy.
Couples Pillowcases For your cuddle buddy. Price: $40.61 Get it from Etsy.
HUGO Neat Jacquard Silk Tie For the guy who likes to dress up. Price: $115 Get it at Hudson's Bay.
Wooden Picture Frame For the outdoorsy type. Price: $27.07 Get it from Etsy.
Beard Grooming Kit For the guy obsessed with his beard. Price: $33.84 Get it from Etsy.
Superhero Art For the comic book lover. Price: $25.83 Get it from Etsy.
Portable Espresso Maker For the guy addicted to his daily caffeine. Price: $83.99 Get it from Amazon.
Vegan Leather Backpack For the guy with a long commute. Price: $49 Get it at Urban Outfitters.
'Mug With A Hoop' Coffee Mug For the basketball fan. Price: $32.78 Get it at Nordstrom.
Acqua Di Gio Pour Homme After Shave Lotion For the guy who wants to smell his best. Price: $115 Get it at Sephora.
Brew - The Foolproof Guide to Making World-Class Beer at Home Book For the guy who wants to make his own beer. Price: $34.08 Get it from Nordstrom.
Lego Heart Keychain For the Lego lover. Price: $9.48 Get it on Etsy.
Mint Tin Boombox Portable Speaker for iPhone For the life of the party. Price: $100.83 Get it from Etsy.