Girls In Northern Saskatchewan Are Missing School Because Of Their Periods

Millions of Canadians get their periods every month, but believe it or not, some can’t afford basic menstrual supplies.

Some girls are even missing school because of it, according to a northern Saskatchewan MP.

Georgina Jolibois, who is based in La Loche, Sask., told The Huffington Post Canada that food and personal hygiene products are pricey in the northern part of the province. And some communities are so small that people might have to drive an hour simply to find a store in a town that sells them, she said.

"It is very expensive, not to only buy the tampons or the pads, but also [treatment] for their cramps," she told CBC News.

"They might not have the money to buy Midol or other pain-relief medication, so they stay home."

georgina jolibois
NDP MP Georgina Jolibois is seen on Parliament Hill in February 2016.(Photo: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

It creates unfair barriers, she said: “All Canadian women ... should have the ability to participate freely and equally in Canadian society."

A new organization in Regina hopes to provide a solution with free menstrual cups. The silicone cups are reusable, environmentally friendly and generally cheaper than their disposable counterparts. They sell for about $40 online and can be worn for up to 12 hours before being emptied.

Typically a problem in impoverished countries

Staying home while on your period is a problem more common in impoverished countries.

A study from Uganda cited by The Guardian found that girls in rural areas miss, on average, more than 10 per cent of their school days annually because of a lack of pads and access to bathrooms, and even bullying because they have their periods.

Your Time Women's Empowerment Foundation originally planned to help girls in Colombia, but the organizers soon discovered that there was also a need in their own province.

"We have three board members that go up into northern Saskatchewan quite often, and they said, 'Wait a minute, we should be doing something here in our own backyard,'" Sandy Beug, the group's president, told HuffPost Canada.

"It is appalling that that’s happening right here in Canada."

la loche community schoolLa Loche Community School is located in one of the communities in Georgina Jolibois' riding. (Photo: Google Street View)

Secretary Lisa Peters said she’s heard from Street Culture Project, which helps vulnerable people in Regina, that young homeless women are missing school because they can't afford pads or tampons, much less food.

Together with DivaCup, a Canadian company that makes the cups, the group plans to distribute them to Street Culture Project, as well as an organization that helps impoverished young people in Colombia.

After that, they hope to go into northern Saskatchewan.

Their goals are to identify girls and women in need, educate them on how to use the cups and sanitize them, as well as answer any questions about reproductive health.

"I know it's going to be a little icky in the beginning, and they're going to get over it, because the benefits are going to be incredible," Peters said about the cups.

"With the DivaCup, once you get the hang of it, you can wear that almost all day at school."

your time womens empowerment foundation

Lisa Peters, Lois Vanderhooft and Sandy Beug at a fundraiser for Your Time Women's Empowerment Foundation that raised $18,000. (Photo: Courtesy Karl Fix)


Jolibois, who advises the group, likes the idea. But she repeatedly stressed the sensitivity of the issue, adding that she didn't feel comfortable revealing details about her constituents' experiences.

Peters thinks that stigma is part of the problem. Girls feel embarrassed to ask, and it isn't an issue that occurs to many men.

“If we just start the conversation, and we can keep a few more girls in school, then the world's going to be a better place."

11 Questions Women Have About Their Periods
  • Why Is My Period Heavy?

    According to Dr. Suzanne Wong of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto, and associate professor at the University of Toronto Department of Medicine, there a several reasons as to why you can get an extremely heavy period. "Periods can be heavy in women with a diagnosis of uterine fibroids or polyps or a thickened uterus called Adenomyosis," Wong tells The Huffington Post Canada. Heavy bleeding has also been associated with a genetic bleeding condition called "von willebrand’s disease" in adolescence. Both scenarios should be examined by your doctor. Perimenopausal hormone shifts can also cause heavy bleeding in women between the ages of 41 and 51. Wong notes that periods during perimenopause may also be irregular before they cease all together.

  • Why Is My Period Too Light?

    Unlike extremely heavy periods, which can signal other health issues, light periods aren't as much of a concern. "The normal amount of bleeding is variable and ranges from light to heavy depending on the woman," Wong explains. As long as your periods are regularly occurring (every 23 to 35 days) there should be no concern. "If the amount of flow changes to become lighter it may represent a slight hormonal shift that is probably of no significance," Wong says.

  • Why Is My Period Late?

    If pregnancy is not a possibility, a late period can usually be explained by a hormonal change. Factors like changes in weight, emotional stress, eating disorders, high performance athletics or having polycystic ovarian disease can cause women to have a delayed or missed period. "If you miss one period, this means that you did not ovulate that month and there should be no concern if they return to a normal pattern," Wong notes. If you aren't already keeping track of your period, Wong recommends getting a calendar or an app to do so. That way, if your periods are late (occurring at intervals greater than 35 days) persistently over six months, you'll know and be able to show your doctor.

  • Why Is My Period Early?

    Just like late periods, early periods usually have a hormonal cause including stress, polycystic ovarian disease or thyroid hormone abnormality, says Wong. And abnormal spotting or bleeding can also be mistaken for an earlier period — if you are concerned, check with your doctor.

  • Why Is My Period Brownish In Colour?

    Brown coloured blood is common during the final days of your period. According to Wong, this is a result of the blood that has been settled in the uterus being expelled.

  • Why Did I Miss My Period?

    "Missing a solitary period is likely from a temporary hormonal imbalance, usually caused by stress," says Wong. But birth control methods like the pill, patch, ring and IUD can also cause very light or non-existent bleeding. If your periods become regular again after a missed period, then there should be no cause for alarm. However, if you regularly miss periods or have an irregular bleeding pattern, you could be experiencing hormonal issues caused by stress, abnormal thyroid levels, or polycystic disease. As a reminder, if your period is irregular you should consult your doctor.

  • Why Is My Period Lasting More Than Seven Days?

    Periods can last anywhere between two and seven days, but anything more than this is considered a prolonged period. "If you have periods lasting more than seven days on a regular basis, you should contact your doctor," says Wong. Prolonged periods are often associated with heavy periods, and can lead to iron deficiency anemia that will affect your overall health.

  • Why Am I Getting My Period Twice, While On The Pill?

    According to Wong, this is actually a normal side effect of starting a new birth control pill, especially on that is low dose and is referred to as "break through bleeding." If this is happening in the middle of the cycle, then it is likely hormonal and of no concern. But if it persists more than three months, Wong recommends seeing a doctor to adjust your medication and rule out other causes such as uterine/cervical polyps, and infection. It is also advised to get an updated pap smear and cervical cancer screening in this scenario.

  • Why Did I Start Spotting Early?

    Spotting can be a side effect of being on a birth control pill, or using a copper IUD, Wong explains. Spotting can be due to infections (STDs) and, or more concern, a sign of cervical cancer. Harmless causes of vaginal spotting between periods can also include polyps on the cervix or a condition called "cervical ectropion," which are sensitive cells that protrude on the exposed surface of the cervix and are prone to infection and abrasions, Wong explains. Your doctor should be able to detect both of these conditions during a pap smear.

  • Why Am I Clotting?

    "Clotting can be a sign that your periods are very heavy," says Wong. (Check out the heavy periods section for more information).

  • Why Am I Pooping A Lot More?

    During your period, the lining of your uterus produces a natural chemical called prostaglandins, Wong says. Prostaglandins causes small contractions of the uterus to help shed the lining during your period which can cause cramping. It also affects the intestines and can increase movement of the bowel, which results in more frequent bowel movements and sometimes, diarrhea.

