Just in time for Valentine's Day, Ashley Graham has released her Dark Beauty collection for Addition Elle, and let us tell you: it's seductive.

Entering her 12th season with Canada's leading plus-size retailer, the "size sexy" supermodel is back and modelling a line full of delicate lace trimmings, racy zippers, sultry bows and a whole lot of comfort.

Oh, and did we mention animal print bras? She models animal print bras.

"Ashley is an inspiration to all women with her body positivity message exuding confidence that is reflected in her lingerie line with Addition Elle," Roslyn Griner, VP of marketing and visual merchandise at Addition Elle, said in a press release.

The whole masquerade-themed photo shoot is very "Fifty Shades Darker," which, of course, is perfect considering the highly anticipated film comes out just in time for, you guessed it, Valentine's Day.

50 shades of Ashley, are we right?

The Dark Beauty collection ranges from $30 to $95 and is available mid-January.

Need more lingerie picks to bring the drama and sexiness this Valentine's Day? Check out the slideshow below!

Addition Elle Ashley Graham Wide Strap Babydoll $95, available at Addition Elle.

Victoria's Secret Lace High-Neck Demi Bra and High-Waist Thong Panty $44.50 and $25, available at Victoria's Secret.

Ann Summers Cabana Body $43.88, available at ASOS.

Elomi Kiki Plunge Bra and Brief $95 and $40, available at elomilingerie.com.

La Senza Unlined Lace Bodysuit $39.95, available at La Senza.

Flora Nikrooz Showstopper Chemise $153, available at Nordstrom.

Torrid Strappy Lace & Mesh Chemise $59, available at Torrid.

Wonderland Crochet Lace Bra and Panty Set $89, available on Nasty Gal.

Only Hearts So Fine With Lace Crop Cami $60, available at Revolve.

La Vie en Rose Teddy $39.95, available at La Vie en Rose.

Change Lingerie Elvira String High Waist $53, available at Change Lingerie.

Nubian Skin The Classic Lace Bra and Short Cinnamon $64 and $24, available at nubianskin.com.

Mary Young Contrast Bra and High Waist Tjong $78 and $55, available at maryyoung.ca.

For Love & Lemons Lucienne Triangle Bra and Lucienne Hi-Waist Panty $108 and $108, available at forloveandlemons.com.

Lane Bryant Swing Babydoll with Faux Feather Trim by Sophie Theallet $108, available at Lane Bryant.

