We are only weeks into 2017, but the competition for beauty star of the year is already heating up.

Here are the stars set to dominate the industry over the next few months:

Iris Law

so honoured and excited to have become part of the @Burberry family as the new face of Burberry beauty #LiquidLipVelvet A photo posted by Iris Law (@lirisaw) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:01am PST

This week, British fashion house Burberry unveiled Iris Law as its new global ambassador for Burberry Beauty, simultaneously sharing the 16-year-old's first campaign for the brand. The daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost stars in the ad for the new Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet, a collection of 14 matte cream lip colours, but we're sure the teenager, chosen for her "authentic British attitude," has plenty of modelling assignments ahead of her.



Jessie J

Going to buy your #newin #artistacrylip like.... 😎 IT'S OUT! @isthatjessiej and us are thrilled to announce that the NEW #artistacrylip are now available at #makeupforever boutiques and e-store. #iamanartist A photo posted by MAKE UP FOR EVER OFFICIAL (@makeupforeverofficial) on Jan 17, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

Popstar Jessie J's role representing Make Up For Ever's 'Artist' concept was first announced last December, but the first campaign, for the high-shine lip colour range 'Acrylip', finally launched this week. Jessie has signed up to Make Up For Ever for a full year, meaning she will oversee a total of four product releases for the brand.



Gwen Stefani

Find out @GwenStefani's hopes for 2017 and tag a friend you want to inspire in 2017! ✨✨✨. . . . #RevlonXGwen #Ad #ChooseLove A video posted by Revlon (@revlon) on Jan 12, 2017 at 3:00pm PST

Just days into January, it was revealed that household favourite Revlon had snapped up superstar Gwen Stefani as a global brand ambassador. The singer, who is famous for her love of red lipstick, is set to be featured in online and in-store campaigns for the cosmetics giant.



Manny Gutierrez

A photo posted by 🌙Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

Maybelline also had big news in January, in the form of the brand's first male beauty ambassador, vlogger Manny Gutierrez. The cosmetics giant has signed up the makeup artist and Instagram and YouTube sensation to star in its upcoming campaign, 'That Boss Life,' and it doesn't look like the collaboration is a one-off. Sharing the clip to Instagram, Maybelline told fans: "Stay tuned for more this 2017 as we will continue to do big things with @makeupshayla, @mannymua733 and YOU."



Charlotte Gainsbourg

A photo posted by BURO 24/7 KAZAKHSTAN (@buro247kz) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:30am PST

French actress, singer and general style icon Charlotte Gainsbourg has also landed a big beauty contract for 2017, joining forces with upmarket brand NARS on a limited-edition 18-piece collection for eyes, lips and cheeks. The products, which will launch in May, were inspired by the star's own personal style.

