In the era of #normalizebreastfeeding, moms are less and less shy about feeding their babies in public. But some women believe in the experience so much, that they are permanently inking their skin with beautiful breastfeeding tattoos.

"All my tattoos have meaning, but this one was really special to me. Represents what I stand for, [and] what I am passionate about. Breastfeeding is SO beautiful," says one mom.

Just take a look at this inspiring ink.

#formybabies #beautifulprincesses #redking #queenmumma #lovethem #tattoo #breastfeeding #breastfeedingtattoo A photo posted by Lucy 💚 (@queen.mumma.lucy) on May 3, 2016 at 1:23am PDT

Made a little progress today on this Virgin Mary nursing baby Jesus half sleeve. Part fresh/ part healed. Can't wait for next session! Always a blast and an honor tattooing you Tina! A photo posted by Milton Holbrook (@sanantoniorosetattoo) on Sep 30, 2015 at 8:24pm PDT