Breastfeeding Tattoos That Make Us All Want To Get Inked
In the era of #normalizebreastfeeding, moms are less and less shy about feeding their babies in public. But some women believe in the experience so much, that they are permanently inking their skin with beautiful breastfeeding tattoos.
"All my tattoos have meaning, but this one was really special to me. Represents what I stand for, [and] what I am passionate about. Breastfeeding is SO beautiful," says one mom.
Just take a look at this inspiring ink.
Still needs to heal, but here she is. All my tattoos have meaning, but this one was really special to me. Represents what I stand for, &what I am passionate about. Breastfeeding is SO beautiful. Women have the capability to grow their child with their body alone! 🌼👶🏼 #breastfeedingtattoo #breastisbest
La lactancia no es solo la teta, la succión, el tiempo de las tomas... También es la soledad y la carga, es el bebé que nos devora, es un vaciarse en el otro, un darse completamente al otro... Tattoo de dueña y autor desconocidos, si alguien sabe... que lo cante 😉 #lactancia #lactanciamaterna #breastfeeding #breastfeedingtattoo #breastfeedingink #breastfedingart #asesoradelactancia #lactanciabarcelona #lactanciacongracia #doula #doulalife #pospartumdoula #doulaposparto #doulabarcelona
At the beginning of your #breastfeeding #journey it can be hard to imagine it being easier. One day you WILL be able to #relax #breastfed #normalisebreastfeeding #breastfeedwithoutfear #nursinginpublic #breastfeedingtattoo #Repost @bigbows_littlebros with @repostapp ・・・ Combined my two loves today breast feeding and mermaids :) sorry been a bit quiet taking a step back from work to spend more time with my babies, still working just not putting so much pressure on myself :) keep the photos coming I love seeing all your babies 😘😘
My favourite tattoo thus far. And likely to stay my favourite forever. This awesome ink was designed and slung by @charrzar down in Madison, WI. This design means so much to me and I am so, so happy with what she came up with. Not to mention her amazing line-work. Damn good. Just damn good. #tattoo #awesometattoo #babywearing #breastfeeding #wecandoit #galaxytattoo #mamatattoo #mommytattoo #babywearingtattoo #breastfeedinftattoo #empowermenttattoo
I love this photo of my pretty client @rachelarnold_24 feeding her pretty babe with her breastfeeding tattoo we started a few weeks ago. • • • #tattoo #tattoos #tattoodesign #storyofmylifetattoo #girlswithtattoos #girlswhotattoo #boyswithtattoos #guyswithtattoos #csu #fortcollins #fortcollinstattoo #colorado #coloradotattoo #breastfeeding #mothersmilk #motherhood #normalizebreastfeeding #armtattoo #baby #babies #mother #bosomnectar #breastfeedingtattoo #minimalism #minimalist #linework #lineworktattoo #blackworkerssubmission #blackworktattoo
Lovely new tattoo from @highonhaley today!!! I can't wait to finish her. She's gorgeous! #motherhood #tattoo #tattooedmom #breastfeedingtattoo #breastfeeding #babywearing #columbusohio #asseenincolumbus #columbusbabywearing #babywearingtattoo #wearallthebabies #wearingmineforever #momtattoos #tattoooutline #highstreettattoo #mothersdayiseveryday #momoffour #ideserveit
Mylene's custom "mother and child" (breastfeeding) watercolor splatter/drips style tattoo. Breast feeding is the very best for your babies. ;) shout out to all loving moms out there. <3 #art #skinart #tattoo #breastfeedingtattoo #motherandchild #motherandchildtattoo #colortattoo #pinoyartist #watercolor #watercolorsplatter #pinoytattooartist #filipinotattooartist #filipinoartist #dwarfstrokestattoo #dwarfsattic #cliffraybarrazonaart #happymindpeacfullife
My #tbt this week is for #nationalbreastfeedingweek! I'm a wee bit of a #lactivist (and #intactivist) so much that I have a #breastfeedingtattoo 😂 I nursed for 18 months with my oldest (supplementing, work and school are not a breast pump's friend) and 2.5 years with my youngest (exclusively until 6mo, even on an extreme elimination diet (no nuts, milk, soy, eggs or gluten) for 1 year due to allergies, no supplementing!). Happy #breastfeedingweek!!! 😁