Breastfeeding Tattoos That Make Us All Want To Get Inked

In the era of #normalizebreastfeeding, moms are less and less shy about feeding their babies in public. But some women believe in the experience so much, that they are permanently inking their skin with beautiful breastfeeding tattoos.

"All my tattoos have meaning, but this one was really special to me. Represents what I stand for, [and] what I am passionate about. Breastfeeding is SO beautiful," says one mom.

#formybabies #beautifulprincesses #redking #queenmumma #lovethem #tattoo #breastfeeding #breastfeedingtattoo

Some healed, some fresh. That's a wrap for now! #babywearing #breastfeedingtattoo

Conversations