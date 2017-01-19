Huffpost Canada ca
Fireworks At Donald Trump Pre-Inauguration Event Seemed To Spell Out 'USR'

Wait, did that just happen?

During a fireworks show marking the end of a pre-inauguration welcome party for incoming U.S. president Donald Trump on Thursday, three letters that looked suspiciously like "USR" burst into the sky.

CNN host Brian Stelter captured the spectacle above the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

We're under the impression that the letters were intended to spell out "USA." But people will no doubt be convinced that the light show was hacked by the Russians, just as speculation swirled last week when Washington media feeds and the Capitol building experienced some weird glitches.

Others on Twitter just couldn't get over it.



If you want to listen to Trump's remarks and see the fireworks show, here is a live stream:

He will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. president on Friday.

