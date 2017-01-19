ADVERTISEMENT

Many women believe their hair is their "go-to trick." So when a chapter of their life ends and a new one begins, there is a tendency to do the unthinkable: cut it all off.

But for "Girls" star Jemima Kirke, who recently chopped her long locks into a textured bob with a pink tint, there was a deeper meaning — one many women can relate to — behind her dramatic hair transformation.

Days after reports surfaced that she and her husband of seven years, Michael Mosberg, had split up, the 31-year-old British actress shared her story of self-importance with StyleLikeU in a video entitled, "Letting Go of Girls and Getting Out Of Her Own Way."

When asked why she decided to cut her hip-length locks, something she said "was one of the only things that made [her] feel pretty," Kirke revealed it had to do with her marriage.

"I was having a terrible moment with my husband in our relationship, and I was extremely hurt by him and extremely angry at him, and so I was feeling self-destructive," she explained in the video, which sees her undressing before the camera. "But for whatever reason I didn’t do anything self-destructive really, I just cut my hair."

And she documented it on Twitter.

Long hair. Don't care. Going for the mom-who-had-a-tough-year-who-doesn't-feel-like-brushing-her-fucking-hair look. pic.twitter.com/6DXZZDfLM3 — Jemima Kirke (@jemimakirke) October 21, 2015

"Long hair. Don't care. Going for the mom-who-had-a-tough-year-who-doesn't-feel-like-brushing-her-fucking-hair look," she captioned the video.

A few weeks later, Jemima said she decided she wanted to cut her hair even shorter. And to her surprise, her now-estranged husband volunteered to play the role of hair dresser.

"A couple weeks later, I said I wanted to go shorter and [Mosberg] said ‘I’ll do it,’ and he cut it and it was really nice. It was kind of romantic. It’s nice to have someone you love cut your hair."

First time since my teens that my hair doesn't cover my nipples. pic.twitter.com/EXOrjechQE — Jemima Kirke (@jemimakirke) December 16, 2015

To us, it seems Jemima loves her new hair and is happy with her impromptu cut. And she should be; her short hair is stunning.

