Not everyone would be comfortable appearing on national TV just days after their gender transition was made public, but Kinley Mochrie is the daughter of a comedian.

Kinley, 26, and dad Colin Mochrie sat down with ET Canada's Sangita Patel this week to talk about her journey, which was made public last weekend after a tweet the Canadian funnyman posted with her permission went viral.

"My 90-yr-old mother-in-law and 87-yr-old mother ['s] love and acceptance of our trans daughter warms me," he tweeted on Sunday.

"Wonder why some who are younger can't."

Kinley said the public support from her dad was "really lovely."

She came out to her family in April 2016, and she told ET Canada that they had a bit of trouble referring to her differently.

"There were challenges that came with it, I know there was some difficulty around getting used to the name change," she said.

She asked her parents, Colin and mom Deb McGrath, for some input on her new moniker.



Colin and Kinley Mochrie talk about Kinley's gender transition during an interview with ET Canada on Wednesday. (Photo: ET Canada/Screenshot)

"They came back to me, I think, the next day, with a list of about 20 names."

Colin joked in an interview from earlier this week with The Canadian Press that he and McGrath weren't fans of the one his daughter initially picked.

"Finally, Deb said, 'That name says nothing. All it reminds me of is my best friend's dog.'"

He told ET Canada Kinley is still his child, regardless of her gender.

"When you have a child, all you want for your child is for them to be safe, to be happy, and to be better than you are." — Colin Mochrie

"This is [the] exact same person with a new coat," he said.

"When you have a child, all you want for your child is for them to be safe, to be happy, and to be better than you are."

Kinley also had some advice for young people questioning their gender identity, saying only they can decide who they'll be.

“There will be doubt. There will be days where you struggle. But just know that all that matters is how you feel.”