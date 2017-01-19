Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Kinley And Colin Mochrie Talk About Her Gender Transition

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Not everyone would be comfortable appearing on national TV just days after their gender transition was made public, but Kinley Mochrie is the daughter of a comedian.

Kinley, 26, and dad Colin Mochrie sat down with ET Canada's Sangita Patel this week to talk about her journey, which was made public last weekend after a tweet the Canadian funnyman posted with her permission went viral.

"My 90-yr-old mother-in-law and 87-yr-old mother ['s] love and acceptance of our trans daughter warms me," he tweeted on Sunday.

"Wonder why some who are younger can't."

Kinley said the public support from her dad was "really lovely."

She came out to her family in April 2016, and she told ET Canada that they had a bit of trouble referring to her differently.

"There were challenges that came with it, I know there was some difficulty around getting used to the name change," she said.

She asked her parents, Colin and mom Deb McGrath, for some input on her new moniker.

colin kinley mochrie
Colin and Kinley Mochrie talk about Kinley's gender transition during an interview with ET Canada on Wednesday. (Photo: ET Canada/Screenshot)

"They came back to me, I think, the next day, with a list of about 20 names."

Colin joked in an interview from earlier this week with The Canadian Press that he and McGrath weren't fans of the one his daughter initially picked.

"Finally, Deb said, 'That name says nothing. All it reminds me of is my best friend's dog.'"

He told ET Canada Kinley is still his child, regardless of her gender.

"When you have a child, all you want for your child is for them to be safe, to be happy, and to be better than you are." — Colin Mochrie

"This is [the] exact same person with a new coat," he said.

"When you have a child, all you want for your child is for them to be safe, to be happy, and to be better than you are."

Kinley also had some advice for young people questioning their gender identity, saying only they can decide who they'll be.

“There will be doubt. There will be days where you struggle. But just know that all that matters is how you feel.”

Also on HuffPost:

Close
14 LGBT Comic Book Characters
of
  • Iceman (Bobby Drake)

    Iceman, a classic member of the X-Men came out as gay in issue #40 of All New X-Men in 2015. Though technically it was a version of the character from the past who time-travelled to the present, where he was mind-read by a telepath and eventually confronted his future self, who also came out as gay. What? It's comics!

  • Shatterstar

    Hm, another gay mutant who's inspired by astronomy? Alright. When he's not slicing baddies down, he's cuddling up with X-Factor teammate and boyfriend, Rictor.

  • Batwoman

    Much to the dismay of DC Comics' testosterone-driven heroes, Batwoman proudly plays for the other team. A victim of "don't ask, don't tell," this marine-turned-vigilante's sexuality is just one layer of her increasingly rich narrative. Batwoman's mature approach to gay super heroics resulted in her very own solo series.

  • Midnighter and Apollo

    The happily married members of Stormwatch -- a secretive, peacekeeping organization that's protected the world for centuries -- have saved the world more times than Superman and Batman combined. Now there's a power couple.

  • Rawhide Kid

    This cowboy knows sure can wrangle up controversy. After spending more than half a century as a straight guy, the western hero was infamously reimaged by as a stereotypically prissy gay man by Marvel Comics.

  • Xavin

    Switching between male and female form at a moment's notice, playing with gender is no sweat for the shape-shifting alien. "Changing our gender is no different than changing our hair color." Amen to that.

  • Kevin Keller

    As Archie Comics' one and only gay character, army brat Kevin Keller helped thrust Riverdale in the 21st century. Kevin actually beat Northstar to the altar earlier this year, when he got married in Life with Archie #16.

  • Daken

    There's no one Daken loves more than himself. But that doesn't stop Wolverine's son from seducing any man or woman if it helps him get what he wants. "He's bisexual," said former Daken: Dark Wolverine scribe Marjorie Liu, in a interview with Newsarama.com. "And he uses sex as a tool, as a weapon."

  • Karolina

    After absorbing enough solar energy, this lesbian super-teen transforms into a living rainbow. 'Nuff said.

  • Bunker

    Though we don't know much about him, Bunker is the latest addition to DC Comic's small pantheon of gay heroes. Said costume designer Brett Booth on his blog last year, "I wanted you to know he might be gay as soon as you see him. Our [Teen Titans] is partly about diversity of ANY kind."

  • Voodoo

    Part human. Part alien. Part clone? When the bisexual heroine isn't busy figuring out her true identity, she's off hunting parasitic aliens. But that doesn't seem half as fun as her other job -- as an exotic dancer.

  • Hulkling And Wiccan

    Diversity reaches all corners of the Marvel universe, including their teenaged Young Avengers. Young, in-love, and capable of kicking Dr. Doom's teeth in, this rock solid relationship is an inspiration for young and old readers alike.

  • Starman

    OK, seriously? Another star-based superhero? The rouge alien-turned Justice League MVP defies the DC Universe's glass ceiling, showing a limitless potential for all gay crime fighters. Plus, he hangs out with a talking gorilla -- that must count for something.

  • The Question

    Batwoman's former lover forgoes the super heroics for scrappy, Dick Tracy-in-drag street justice. One of Batman's most trusted allies, she has the social stock most straight characters would kill for.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations