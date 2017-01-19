Pixar Easter Eggs: This Is How All The Films Are Connected
Disney-Pixar fans have always found connections between the company’s films, but the theory that the movies all come from the same universe has now been confirmed.
Disney recently shared a video showing how each Pixar film is connected. In the fascinating clip, we see Riley from “Inside Out” showing up in “Finding Dory,” and Sully from “Monsters Inc.” appearing in “Brave.”
How is this possible? Watch the video below.
Perhaps the most well-known Easter egg from the Pixar universe is the Pizza Planet truck, which the clip above reveals at the very end.
This truck first appears in “Toy Story” and has appeared in every single Pixar film since, except “The Incredibles.” A video posted to YouTube in 2015 reveals the truck’s cameos in each Pixar movie to date.
Is your mind blown yet?
That spinning wheel in Rapunzel's home is no coincidence! It's a subtle reference to Disney's "Sleeping Beauty."
Does that tea set look familiar? That's because it's Mrs. Potts and Chip from "Beauty and the Beast."
Peg from "Lady and the Tramp" appears in the window of Percy's Pet Shop.
Did you ever notice Beast on the Sultan's tower of toys?
At the wedding of Prince Eric and Vanessa (Ursula in disguise), the King and Grand Duke from "Cinderella" make an unlikely appearance.
Lilo's older sister Nani has a poster of "Mulan" on her bedroom wall.
Funnily, the Chinese restaurant in the film is also named after Mulan.
You've probably seen "Frozen" dozens of times, but have you ever noticed Rapunzel and Flynn from "Tangled" wandering around Arendelle? The two appear very briefly in the film.
Remember this fork in the road? If you look closely, it actually says "Valencia" and "Anaheim." The former is home to California Institute of the Arts where many Disney animators studied, and the latter is home to Disneyland.
In the scene with the Fair Folk, Tinkerbell from "Peter Pan" appears.
Did you ever notice the throw rug in "Hercules" looks oddly similar to Scar from "The Lion King"? That's because it is!
Aladdin's magic carpet and Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" both appear in the scene where Quasimodo sings "Out There."
It's not surprising that Lady and Tramp make an appearance in "101 Dalmatians."
In a brief scene, Hans from "Frozen" can be seen in a "Wanted" ad at the police station.
Remember when Arthur from "The Sword and the Stone" gets turned into a squirrel? Well, somehow he ended up in the "Fox and the Hound" too!
Dumbo certainly is a talented elephant! In "The Great Mouse Detective" he appears as a bubble-blowing toy.
Pumbaa from "The Lion King" appears as a gargoyle in this film.
Pongo from "101 Dalmatians" makes an appearance in NYC while Dodger sings, "Why Should I Worry."
If you look closely, you can see a poster for "The Jungle Book" on the fence.
Here's an Easter egg you likely never noticed before! A photo hanging in Hiro's home shows his cat Mochi dressed up as Stitch. Can't see it? Flip to the next slide.
Hilarious, no?
Aladdin's magic carpet can be seen in the opening of the film.
Ever notice Stitch sitting up on baby Jim Hawkins' shelf?
If you look closely, you'll notice that one of the figures on Oaken’s desk looks like Mike Wazowski from "Monsters Inc."
Did you ever notice Dumbo sitting on Lilo's easel?
Bambi and his mother make a short appearance in this film.
Disney's Hidden Mickeys
Mickey's big silhouette is spotted in the shape of the bubbles.
When Rajah is turned back into a life-size tiger, one frame shows him sporting Mickey's iconic nose and ears!
Not only is Mickey spotted here, but Donald and Goofy too!
