Pixar Easter Eggs: This Is How All The Films Are Connected

Disney-Pixar fans have always found connections between the company’s films, but the theory that the movies all come from the same universe has now been confirmed.

Disney recently shared a video showing how each Pixar film is connected. In the fascinating clip, we see Riley from “Inside Out” showing up in “Finding Dory,” and Sully from “Monsters Inc.” appearing in “Brave.”

How is this possible? Watch the video below.

Perhaps the most well-known Easter egg from the Pixar universe is the Pizza Planet truck, which the clip above reveals at the very end.

This truck first appears in “Toy Story” and has appeared in every single Pixar film since, except “The Incredibles.” A video posted to YouTube in 2015 reveals the truck’s cameos in each Pixar movie to date.

Is your mind blown yet?

If you love finding Easter eggs in movies, then check out Disney’s hidden gems in the slideshow below.

Disney Easter Eggs
  • Tangled

    That spinning wheel in Rapunzel's home is no coincidence! It's a subtle reference to Disney's "Sleeping Beauty."

  • Tarzan

    Does that tea set look familiar? That's because it's Mrs. Potts and Chip from "Beauty and the Beast."

  • 101 Dalmatians

    Peg from "Lady and the Tramp" appears in the window of Percy's Pet Shop.

  • Aladdin

    Did you ever notice Beast on the Sultan's tower of toys?

  • The Little Mermaid

    At the wedding of Prince Eric and Vanessa (Ursula in disguise), the King and Grand Duke from "Cinderella" make an unlikely appearance.

  • Lilo & Stitch

    Lilo's older sister Nani has a poster of "Mulan" on her bedroom wall.

  • Lilo & Stitch

    Funnily, the Chinese restaurant in the film is also named after Mulan.

  • Frozen

    You've probably seen "Frozen" dozens of times, but have you ever noticed Rapunzel and Flynn from "Tangled" wandering around Arendelle? The two appear very briefly in the film.

  • Beauty and the Beast

    Remember this fork in the road? If you look closely, it actually says "Valencia" and "Anaheim." The former is home to California Institute of the Arts where many Disney animators studied, and the latter is home to Disneyland.

  • The Black Cauldron

    In the scene with the Fair Folk, Tinkerbell from "Peter Pan" appears.

  • Hercules

    Did you ever notice the throw rug in "Hercules" looks oddly similar to Scar from "The Lion King"? That's because it is!

  • The Hunchback of Notre Dame

    Aladdin's magic carpet and Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" both appear in the scene where Quasimodo sings "Out There."

  • 101 Dalmatians

    It's not surprising that Lady and Tramp make an appearance in "101 Dalmatians."

  • Big Hero 6

    In a brief scene, Hans from "Frozen" can be seen in a "Wanted" ad at the police station.

  • The Fox and the Hound

    Remember when Arthur from "The Sword and the Stone" gets turned into a squirrel? Well, somehow he ended up in the "Fox and the Hound" too!

  • The Great Mouse Detective

    Dumbo certainly is a talented elephant! In "The Great Mouse Detective" he appears as a bubble-blowing toy.

  • The Hunchback of Notre Dame

    Pumbaa from "The Lion King" appears as a gargoyle in this film.

  • Oliver & Company

    Pongo from "101 Dalmatians" makes an appearance in NYC while Dodger sings, "Why Should I Worry."

  • Meet the Robinsons

    If you look closely, you can see a poster for "The Jungle Book" on the fence.

  • Big Hero 6

    Here's an Easter egg you likely never noticed before! A photo hanging in Hiro's home shows his cat Mochi dressed up as Stitch. Can't see it? Flip to the next slide.

  • Big Hero 6

    Hilarious, no?

  • The Princess and the Frog

    Aladdin's magic carpet can be seen in the opening of the film.

  • Treasure Planet

    Ever notice Stitch sitting up on baby Jim Hawkins' shelf?

  • Frozen

    If you look closely, you'll notice that one of the figures on Oaken’s desk looks like Mike Wazowski from "Monsters Inc."

  • Lilo & Stitch

    Did you ever notice Dumbo sitting on Lilo's easel?

  • The Rescuers

    Bambi and his mother make a short appearance in this film.

  • UP NEXT:

    Disney's Hidden Mickeys

  • The Lion King

  • The Lion King

  • Cinderella

  • Cinderella

    Mickey's big silhouette is spotted in the shape of the bubbles.

  • Aladdin

  • Aladdin

    When Rajah is turned back into a life-size tiger, one frame shows him sporting Mickey's iconic nose and ears!

  • The Little Mermaid

  • The Little Mermaid

    Not only is Mickey spotted here, but Donald and Goofy too!

  • Hercules

  • Hercules

  • Beauty and the Beast

  • Beauty and the Beast

  • Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

  • Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

  • The Rescuers

  • The Rescuers

  • Lilo and Stitch

  • Lilo and Stitch

  • Frozen

  • Frozen

  • The Goofy Movie

  • The Goofy Movie

  • Wreck-It Ralph

  • Wreck-It Ralph

  • Oliver & Company

