The 2017 Eyewear Trends You Need To Know About

Your glasses are your number one accessory. They play double-duty helping you see and be seen as the individual you are.

Choosing the right frame can be a challenge. Should you go blue or green? Thin or thick? Round or angular? From the right colour to choose, to the materials that are relevant, I've rounded up the type of eyewear that should be perched on the tip of your nose this year.

To help you make the best choice, check out the top eyewear trends of 2017 in the video above and my blog, STM.

Fashion Glasses for Men
of
  • Harry Lary's

    Hosty Frame by Harry Lary's: www.harrylarys.com

  • Cult Eyewear

    Demi Blonde Fairmount Frames by Cult Eyewear at href="http://www.cultframes.com/collections/vintage_eyeglass_frames/products/james_dean_fairmount_demi_blonde?variant=869927059" target="_hplink"> Cult Eyewear

  • Oliver Peoples

    Sir O'malley frame in Vintage Beige Crystal by Oliver Peoples at http://oliverpeoples.com/

  • Glints

    Trego frames by Glints at https://glints.london/

  • Andy Wolf

    4511C Frames by Andy Wolf at http://www.andy-wolf.com/en/

  • Lotho

    Zachary Frames by Lotho at http://www.lotho.fr/

  • TYG

    Indro frames by Lotho at http://tygspectacles.com

  • Harry Lary's

    Manifesty Frames by Harry Lary's at www.harrylarys.com

  • Cult Eyewear

    Cobalt Streak Fairmount Frames by Cult Eywear at www.cultframes.com

  • Oliver Peoples

    O'Malley Frames by Oliver Peoples at http://oliverpeoples.com/

  • Glints

    Nelson Frames by Glints at https://glints.london/

  • Andy Wolf

    4515A Frames by Andy Wolf at http://www.andy-wolf.com/en/

  • Lotho

    Rene frames by Lotho at http://www.lotho.fr/

  • TYG

    Mr Ripley Black by TYG at http://tygspectacles.com

