Celine Dion Says 'Beauty And The Beast' Put Her On The Map

Celine Dion is known for singing the theme song for Disney’s 1991 “Beauty and the Beast,” but not many people realize that was the song that put her on the map.

In an interview for the film’s 20th anniversary, the 48-year-old singer credited the song for “giving her a name.”

“You know, I started to sing in English a little before that,” the Canadian songstress told ET in 2012. “My songs were being played on the radio, but people did not know who sings that song. And when ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was offered to me, it put me on the map. It gave me a name, so people knew the song and knew who was singing the song. So I will always be very thankful for that song for giving me a career.”

Dion won her first Grammy in 1993 for her “Beauty and the Beast” duet with Peabo Bryson. She was just 24 years old at the time.



Celine Dion at the 35th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

After the animated classic was released in 3D for its 20th anniversary, Dion said she felt “very proud” of the song and spoke about how she’s introducing the film to her kids.

“Because it’s been 20 years and they’re coming back with [the movie] in 3D, I’m introducing that movie and that song to my children again,” she said with a smile. “It has a very special feeling about it. So it’s wonderful to sing the song still. People still enjoy that song. It makes me feel very proud.”

The mom-of-three also added that she was planning to take her kids to the 3D version so that they could watch it “as a family.”

Now that Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” is set to be released this year, it’s only natural that Dion would be asked to sing for the film once again.

On Thursday, Dion announced on Instagram that she will be singing an all-new original song for the movie called “How Does A Moment Last Forever.”

“Being a part of the original film was such a magical experience in my life, and I’m truly honoured to be a part of this film again,” she shared.