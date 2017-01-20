ADVERTISEMENT

It's official: Donald Trump is the most powerful man on earth.

The 45th president of the United States was sworn in on Friday in Washington, D.C., as outgoing president Barack Obama looked on.

But it seems the turnout was much smaller at Trump's inauguration than Obama's first swearing-in ceremony in 2009, which drew in 1.8 million people.



A combination of photos taken at the National Mall shows the crowds attending the inauguration ceremonies to swear in U.S. President Donald Trump at 12:01pm (L) on January 20, 2017 and President Barack Obama on January 20, 2009, in Washington, D.C., U.S. (Photo: Lucas Jackson/Stelios Varias/Reuters).

View of the Mall at 1115 on @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/EO5gOTSasq — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) January 20, 2017

Photos comparing the two events show a fairly significant difference in attendance, with sizable portions of the National Mall relatively sparse during Trump's ceremony.

Another possible indicator is public transit ridership. The city's Metro tweeted there were 193,000 trips taken as of 11 a.m. on Friday, compared to more than 500,000 at the same hour on Jan. 20, 2009.

Metro Ridership: As of 11am, 193k trips taken so far today. (11am 1/20/13 = 317k, 11am 1/20/09 = 513k, 11am 1/20/05 = 197k) #wmata — Metro (@wmata) January 20, 2017

Check out the slideshow below for more photos comparing Obama and Trump's inaugurations:

Barack Obama's Inauguration Concert (left), Donald Trump's Inauguration Concert (right).

Barack Obama's Inauguration (left), Donald Trump's Inauguration (right).

Spectators fill the National Mall for the inauguration of Barack Obama at the 44th U.S. President in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, January 20, 2009.

WASHINGTON - JANUARY 18: Crowds gather at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall for the opening ceremony of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Barack Obama on January 18, 2009 in Washington, DC. The 'Today - We Are One' free concert will include various performances by Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce, U2 and other artists with an appearance by U.S. President-elect Barack Obama. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Barack Obama's Inauguration (left), Donald Trump's Inauguration (right).

Inaugural address during the 57th Inauguration in Washington D.C., on January 20. 2013.

President Barack Obama addresses the crowd during the 57th Inauguration in Washington D.C., on January 20. 2013.

Spectators gather for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

