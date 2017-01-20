ADVERTISEMENT

Well, it happened. Donald Trump is officially the president of the United States.

The billionaire businessman took the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Friday. It was a historic event his election campaign rival, Hillary Clinton, attended as a visitor.

Clinton, the first female U.S. presidential nominee of a major party, arrived at the Capitol Building venue with her husband, former president Bill Clinton.

The Clintons were waiting for an usher to signal them over to their positions when a CNN camera caught the former First Lady take a deep breath before watching Trump — who called her a “nasty woman” during the raucous election campaign — become the country's 45th president.

Watch the moment at 0:07 in the clip below:

Former President Bill Clinton, Sec. Hillary Clinton arrive at Trump's swearing-in ceremony https://t.co/YpuCylp4Iz https://t.co/V548jAvnhB — CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017

Wearing all white in a nod to women’s suffrage, Clinton was praised for her stoicism.

Hillary Clinton is a lot stronger than she'll ever get credit for. — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) January 20, 2017

An example of strength and class that made me cry: @HillaryClinton having to show up today as a former First Lady. Get that woman a martini. — Jewel Staite (@JewelStaite) January 20, 2017

If Hillary Clinton can show up for #InaugurationDay all of those House Dems boycotting certainly could have. Today is about America. — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) January 20, 2017

The former Democratic presidential candidate reiterated that message herself, saying she will continue to support the peaceful transition of power.

I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017

