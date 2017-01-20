Huffpost Canada Politics ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Hillary Clinton's Deep Breath Before Ceremony Basically Sums Up Inauguration Day

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Well, it happened. Donald Trump is officially the president of the United States.

The billionaire businessman took the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Friday. It was a historic event his election campaign rival, Hillary Clinton, attended as a visitor.

Clinton, the first female U.S. presidential nominee of a major party, arrived at the Capitol Building venue with her husband, former president Bill Clinton.

The Clintons were waiting for an usher to signal them over to their positions when a CNN camera caught the former First Lady take a deep breath before watching Trump — who called her a “nasty woman” during the raucous election campaign — become the country's 45th president.

Watch the moment at 0:07 in the clip below:

Wearing all white in a nod to women’s suffrage, Clinton was praised for her stoicism.

The former Democratic presidential candidate reiterated that message herself, saying she will continue to support the peaceful transition of power.

Like Us On Facebook

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Donald Trump Inauguration Slideshow
of

  • U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch as U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts reaches out to congratulate Trump during inauguration ceremonies.

  • U.S. President Donald Trump embraces wife Melania as children Barron, Donald, Ivanka and Tiffany look on.

  • Melania and Barron Trump shield under an umbrella during the inauguration ceremonies.

  • Vice-President Mike Pence is sworn in as his wife Karen Pence watches during inauguration ceremonies.

  • President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the west front of the U.S. Capitol.

  • Barack and Michelle Obama pose with Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington on Friday before the inauguration ceremony.

  • Outgoing U.S. president Barack Obama kisses wife Michelle Obama at the White House in Washington.

  • Hillary and Bill Clinton greet people before the inauguration ceremony.

  • Former U.S. President George W. Bush and his wife Laura.

  • Protesters clashed with police in Washington, D.C. before the inauguration.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations