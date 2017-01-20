After her daughter Willow’s birth in 2012, Pink tweeted this Instagram photo of herself breastfeeding. “Lunchtime at my album photoshoot. Deborah Anderson takes some purty pictures,” the caption read. Since then, the singer’s husband posted another photo of her breastfeeding, saying, “@pink Willz and I out to dinner in Paris. Looks like willow is having the best meal!

After giving birth to her first child in 2011 with then-husband Orlando Bloom, Miranda Kerr tweeted a photo of herself at a photoshoot breastfeeding her then 3-month-old son Flynn. She captioned the photo, “Another day in the office.” The model commented, “To me [breastfeeding] is the most natural thing in the world and I love it and the bonding time we have during these precious and beautiful moments.”

The 39-year-old star has two children with Javier Bardem: two-year old Leonardo and 5-month-old Luna. Last month, Cruz admitted her surprising “addiction” to breastfeeding. "I was breastfeeding my son for 13 months, and I plan to do the same with my daughter," she told Allure magazine. "[Nursing] is addictive. It's hard when the day comes when you have to stop."

“I lost most of my weight from breastfeeding and I encourage women to do it – it’s just so good for the baby and good for yourself,” said Beyonce after gave birth to her daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012. More recently, the 32-year-old singer revealed that she breastfed her daughter while in the recording studio. “I was breastfeeding, cornrows in my hair, because I was spending so much time being a mother,” Beyonce explained.

Former Jersey Shore star Snooki, real name Nicole Polizzi, quit drinking for her baby Lorenzo. According to the reality star, her milk was “so full of alcohol, [she] could have used it to start a bonfire in the yard.” Since having reformed her ways, Snooki is on the path to becoming a responsible parent. After her son’s birth in 2012, Snooki tweeted, “I love nursing my little man!”

Jenna Dewan-Tatum showed her support for breastfeeding before she became a first-time mom to her now 7-month-old daughter Everly. Dewan-Tatum donated 3,500 specially made nursing bras to Bravado designs and the Baby Buggy organization. The Bravado website also boasts that stars like Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian are nursing moms who chose Bravado nursing bras.

Selma Blair gave birth to her son Arthur in 2011. Since then she has often been photographed nursing him. In response to her public breastfeeding, she told People magazine, “We all have nipples. I don't care who I offend; my baby wants to eat. If I can't get a cover over me quick enough, so be it.”

Although Gisele Bundchen has a very busy lifestyle, she always has time for her kids. Last month, the fashion model posted a photo of herself on Instagram breastfeeding her daughter Vivian. She captioned the photo: "What would I do without this beauty squad after the 15 hours flying and only 3 hours of sleep #multitasking #gettingready.”

Mom to 21-month-old son Luca, Hilary Duff had a lovely experience breastfeeding. "We've bonded a lot during feeding. It's very, very special,” she said.

When her first daughter Violet was born in 2005, Jennifer Garner, who is now a mother of three, told Allure, “All I ever heard was everyone bitch about it. Nobody ever said, ‘You are not going to believe how emotional this is.’”

Modern Family’s Julie Bowen gave birth to twin boys John and Gus in 2009. A year later, she made an appearance on Lopez Tonight where she talked to host George Lopez about nursing. “It’s like two little liposuction machines on you,” she said. “They suck the fat out of you. They call it the ‘double football hold.’ You hold one here, and here [gesturing to her breasts], like two footballs… They’re doing God’s work right there, helping me return to my birth weight."

Although Gwen Stefani is already a mother of two, she is now pregnant with her third child with partner Gavin Rossdale. After her first pregnancy, the No Doubt singer commented on breastfeeding when she told People, “My theory is that nursing gives you superhuman powers. How else could I be doing all this when I’m usually a sleepaholic?”

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal is a mother of two: 7-year-old Ramona and 1-year-old Gloria. After giving birth for the first time, the 36-year-old commented on parenting pressures and breastfeeding: “I’m not a leave-them-in-their-crib-to-cry kind of girl. Fundamentally, I didn’t find that worked. Everyone’s got their own thing, you know? You can’t tell another person when it’s right to stop breastfeeding, or how to put your kid to sleep. Every child is different.”

Shakira is definitely an advocate of breastfeeding. The singer, who is mother to an 11-month-old son Milan, commented, "Breastfeeding has been one of the best experiences of my life. I love it! I can't stop! I think I’m going to breastfeed him until he goes to college! I'm hooked!"