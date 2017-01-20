How Breastfeeding Affects Your Breasts
It's no secret that breastfeeding changes our boobs. For anyone who needs an example, blow up a balloon then let the air out after 10 minutes. The balloon isn't the same shape is it?
Not only do they sag more after we're done using them to nourish our children, they also tend to shrink. Mamas have just accepted this side effect for centuries, but scientists have finally figured out why this happens.
And the answer will likely surprise you. Essentially, our breasts start to eat themselves.
How the heck does this happen? Watch the fascinating video above to find out.