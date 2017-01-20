Huffpost Canada Politics ca
Kellyanne Conway Wears Her Patriotism On Her Sleeve, And Hat, And Coat

There is no doubting Kellyanne Conway's patriotism.

One of U.S. President Donald Trump's closest advisors, Conway showed up at the inauguration ceremony on Friday wearing red, white, and blue.

From head to toe.

kellyanne conway inaugurationKellyanne Conway departs for a church service before the U.S. presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20. (Photo: Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Or perhaps she was cheering for her favourite football team.

Either way, the sartorial message was clear.

She <3s patriots.

