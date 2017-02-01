All Sections
    • STYLE

    Tracee Ellis Ross And Jesse Williams Are Magical In Kenzo's Spring/Summer Campaign

    02/01/2017 11:13 EST | Updated 06/22/2017 10:40 EDT
    • AFP/Relaxnews

    Fashion house Kenzo has enlisted actress Tracee Ellis Ross, "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams and musician Kelsey Lu for its spring/summer 2017 ad campaign, which will be accompanied by a short film entitled "Music is My Mistress."

    For spring/summer '17, Kenzo has done something different from most of the other big-name fashion houses. While a large number of brands have once again opted for high-profile models for their new campaign, with Bella Hadid leading the way, Kenzo has enlisted two world famous actors and a young musician who has attracted plenty of buzz with her very first songs.

    The photos of Kenzo's clothing and accessories for S/S 2017 are the work of Los Angeles-based twins Jalan and Jibril Durimel, for whom this is their first international campaign.

    The pics will be accompanied by a short film entitled "Music is My Mistress," which stars the trio. The film was written and directed by Kahlil Joseph and will be released in February.

