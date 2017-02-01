World Hijab Day: All The Times Hijabi Fashion Left Us In Awe

ADVERTISEMENT

It's World Hijab Day (WHD), which means, of course, we're going to celebrate all the beautiful women who rock their modest fashion with flare.

The globally recognized holiday, which was first celebrated back in 2013, was created by New Yorker Nazma Khan, who came up with the idea to educate non-Muslims on why women in Islam choose to wear the headscarf, after facing harsh discrimination herself. She also invites women of other religious backgrounds to sport a hijab for the day.

"Growing up in the Bronx, in NYC, I experienced a great deal of discrimination due to my hijab," Khan recalled on the WHD website. "In middle school, I was 'Batman' or 'ninja.' When I entered University after 9/11, I was called Osama Bin Laden or terrorist. It was awful. I figured the only way to end discrimination is if we ask our fellow sisters to experience hijab themselves."

With mentions in the New York Times, the BBC and other prestigious publications, the movement has picked up some serious momentum over the years, meaning more and more people around the world are being educated on why a woman's choice to be modest is perfectly OK.

Absolutely amazing!

Check out our roundup below of some of our favourite hijabi queens on Instagram with impeccable style.

Die Erinnerung von einem wunderschönen Wochenende in #kiel #laboe 💎💕 👆 Tap for deets 👆 A photo posted by Ebru (@ebrusootds) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:18am PST

somewhere in Dubai 🌈 #paulekagirls #feeeeya Photo credit @michaelrcruz A photo posted by Saufeeya Goodson صفية جودسن (@feeeeya) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

I want summer back, now.. 🌞 #london #tb #repost A photo posted by F A R A H 🌹 (@farahfirdous) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:22am PST

In love with the skirt from @poplook 😍😍😍 #poplookootd Hijab👉🏻 @chiffondunyam Top👉🏻 @pimkie Skirt👉🏻 @poplook Bag👉🏻 @michaelkors A photo posted by K H A D I J A | خديجة (@khadija__1) on Nov 11, 2016 at 12:58pm PST

Throwback to an outfit from a few weeks ago bc it's my fave! New outfits soon iA 😘✨ http://liketk.it/2qeqv @liketoknow.it #liketkit A photo posted by 💗With Love, Leena💗 (@withloveleena) on Jan 26, 2017 at 11:50am PST

😍 @my_mahra Les hauts personnalisés de chez #MAHRA sont en promo a 2200 da. ( a la taille ou long ) jusqu au 8 janvier sonc si vous voulez profitez de l offre faites vos commandes ❤️ A photo posted by SAFA DZ || OFFICIAL COMPTE (@safatuto_dz) on Dec 29, 2016 at 3:18am PST

#Tip : if you're wearing bright and bold colours, don't match your hijab with the outfit, because the match will be too obvious and make you look too matchy-matchy. Subtle matches work when they're not too noticeable. ❤ 📸 @critesemily A photo posted by H A N A N • T E H A I L I (@hanantehaili) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:54am PST

#hijabi#lifestyle #fashionlovers #hijabstyle #causel A photo posted by Classic_fashion (@classic_fashion13) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Also on HuffPost