    World Hijab Day: All The Times Hijabi Fashion Left Us In Awe

    02/01/2017 02:09 EST | Updated 06/22/2017 10:46 EDT

    It's World Hijab Day (WHD), which means, of course, we're going to celebrate all the beautiful women who rock their modest fashion with flare.

    The globally recognized holiday, which was first celebrated back in 2013, was created by New Yorker Nazma Khan, who came up with the idea to educate non-Muslims on why women in Islam choose to wear the headscarf, after facing harsh discrimination herself. She also invites women of other religious backgrounds to sport a hijab for the day.

    "Growing up in the Bronx, in NYC, I experienced a great deal of discrimination due to my hijab," Khan recalled on the WHD website. "In middle school, I was 'Batman' or 'ninja.' When I entered University after 9/11, I was called Osama Bin Laden or terrorist. It was awful. I figured the only way to end discrimination is if we ask our fellow sisters to experience hijab themselves."

    With mentions in the New York Times, the BBC and other prestigious publications, the movement has picked up some serious momentum over the years, meaning more and more people around the world are being educated on why a woman's choice to be modest is perfectly OK.

    Absolutely amazing!

    Check out our roundup below of some of our favourite hijabi queens on Instagram with impeccable style.

    Die Erinnerung von einem wunderschönen Wochenende in #kiel #laboe 💎💕 👆 Tap for deets 👆

    A photo posted by Ebru (@ebrusootds) on

    somewhere in Dubai 🌈 #paulekagirls #feeeeya Photo credit @michaelrcruz

    A photo posted by Saufeeya Goodson صفية جودسن (@feeeeya) on

    I want summer back, now.. 🌞 #london #tb #repost

    A photo posted by F A R A H 🌹 (@farahfirdous) on

    Happy hijab day to all my sisters out there. To me personally hijab frees my soul it empowers me gives me the confidence every girl would ever need reminds of my religion and roots everyday its a part of my identity that without I'd feel lost. This thing(cloth) on my head is doing more than just covering my hair, which I just recently understood. S/o to all the hijabies out there I admire your strength. S/o to all the non hijabies out there you being a strong woman in a patriarchal world forces me to respect you. And as beyonce said...WHO RUN THE WORLD????? Picture taken by the besttt reem out there. Maie you're super lucky man!! Comment below what ur hijab means to you and tag a friend. HAPPYY #hijabday everyone❤️ and please pray for egypt to win tonight 🙈🙈.

    A photo posted by حبيييبة (@habibamustafaa) on

    Throwback to an outfit from a few weeks ago bc it's my fave! New outfits soon iA 😘✨ http://liketk.it/2qeqv @liketoknow.it #liketkit

    A photo posted by 💗With Love, Leena💗 (@withloveleena) on

    #hijabi#lifestyle #fashionlovers #hijabstyle #causel

    A photo posted by Classic_fashion (@classic_fashion13) on

    Happy #WORLDHIJABDAY! Nothing but hugs and tons of love to all the women around the world who embrace the hijab and still conquer the world confidently. Of course with everything comes difficulty, especially during times like this, but it isn't supposed to be always easy. The hijab is a daily reminder to myself that I serve a greater purpose in life. It reflects personal identity, and not where you stand in your religion. Hijab doesn't make you better than anybody else. It is all about character and the way you bring yourself to the world. It has given me the choice and the freedom to express myself fully, and not by people's conceptions. It is never a sign of oppression, and more liberating than anything. It speaks to the people around me that you have no choice but to learn to appreciate WHO I am as a person, to learn my characteristics, morals, and values. Not one time, have I felt that my hijab is holding me back from something I would like to pursue. Freedom is all in the heart and mind and not in the body. So here's to everyone stepping out the door proudly in their hijab today, we're in this together.

    A photo posted by 🌺 Humaira Yusuf 🌺 (@humaira.yusuf) on

