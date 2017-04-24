Canada Living
Junk Food Cravings Linked To Obesity Genes

Can't get enough of sweet chocolate and salty potato chips? Blame it on your genes.

According to a recent study from the Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, researchers have found links between food preference and genetics, specifically surrounding hormone regulation, depression and obesity risk.

"Most people have a hard time modifying their dietary habits, even if they know it is in their best interest," explained lead researcher Silvia Berciano. "This is because our food preferences and ability to work toward goals or follow plans affect what we eat and our ability to stick with diet changes. Ours is the first study describing how brain genes affect food intake and dietary preferences in a group of healthy people."

overweight chocolate

As a part of their study, Berciano and her team analyzed the genes of more than 800 European adults against a questionnaire about their eating habits. The findings showed adults who consumed more chocolate tended to have a larger waist size and the oxytocin receptor gene, which is linked to obesity.

Berciano says the study's findings could one day help dietitians provide individualized diet advice based on genetic testing. “This information will contribute to a better understanding of eating behaviour and facilitate the implementation of personalized dietary advice that should result in better compliance and more successful prevention and therapy of chronic disorders,” she explained.

The findings can also be used in preventative care as doctors can tailor a diet for patients to reduce disease risk.

Currently, many dietitians and nutritionists attempt to form specialized diets based on responses to questions about their client's diet.

  • Eat Regularly

    Eat three meals and two snacks or five small meals a day. For many people, if they don't eat regularly, their blood sugar levels drop, they feel hungry and are more likely to crave sweet sugary snacks.

  • Choose Whole Foods

    The closer a food is to its original form, the less processed sugar it will contain. Food in its natural form, including fruits and vegetables, usually presents no metabolic problems for a normal body, especially when consumed in variety.

  • Have A Breakfast Of Protein, Fat And Phytonutrients

    Breakfast smoothies are ideal for this. The typical breakfast full of carbs and sugary or starchy foods is the worst option since you'll have cravings all day. Eating a good breakfast is essential to prevent sugar cravings.

  • Try To Incorporate Protein/Fat Into Each Meal

    This helps control blood sugar levels. Make sure they are healthy sources of each.

  • Add Spices

    Coriander, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and cardamom will naturally sweeten your foods and reduce cravings.

  • <a href=Take A Good Quality Multivitamin And Mineral Supplement, Omega 3 Fatty Acids And Vitamin D3" width="52" height="52"/>

    Nutrient deficiencies can make cravings worse and the fewer nutrient deficiencies, the fewer cravings. Certain nutrients seem to improve blood sugar control including chromium, vitamin B3 and magnesium

  • <a href=Move Your Body" width="52" height="52"/>

    Exercise, dance or do some yoga. Whatever movement you enjoy will help reduce tension, boost your energy and decrease your need for a sugar lift.

  • Get Enough <a href=Sleep" width="52" height="52"/>

    When we are tired we often use sugar for energy to counteract the exhaustion.

  • Do A <a href=Detox" width="52" height="52"/>

    My experience has been that when people do a detox, not only does it reset their appetites but it often decreases their sugar cravings. After the initial sugar cravings, which can be overwhelming, our bodies adjust and we won't even want the sugar anymore and the desire will disappear.

  • Be Mindful Of Emotions

    Be open to explore the emotional issues around your sugar addiction. Many times our craving for sugar is more for an emotional need that isn't being met.

  • Keep It Out Of Reach

    Keep sugary snacks out of your house and office. It's difficult to snack on things that aren't there!

  • Don't Substitute <a href=Artificial Sweeteners For Sugar" width="52" height="52"/>

    This will do little to alter your desire for sweets. If you do need a sweetener, try Stevia, it's the healthiest.

  • Learn To Read Labels

    Although I would encourage you to eat as few foods as possible that have labels, educate yourself about what you're putting into your body. The longer the list of ingredients, the more likely sugar is going to be included on that list. So check the grams of sugar, and choose products with the least sugar per serving.

  • Become Familiar With Sugar Terminology

    Recognize that all of these are sweeteners: corn syrup, corn sugar, high fructose corn syrup, sucrose, dextrose, honey, molasses, turbinado sugar and brown sugar.

  • Look Out For Sugar In Disguise

    Remember that most of the "complex" carbohydrates we consume like bread, bagels and pasta aren't really complex at all. They are usually highly refined and act just like sugars in the body and are to be avoided.

  • Take L-Glutamine

    Take 1000-2000mg every couple of hours as necessary. It often relieves sugar cravings as the brain uses it for fuel.

  • Take A <a href='Breathing Break'" width="52" height="52"/>

    Find a quiet spot, get comfortable and sit for a few minutes and focus on your breath. After a few minutes of this, the craving will pass.

  • Distract Yourself

    Go for a walk, if possible, in nature. Cravings usually last for 10-20 minutes maximum. If you can distract yourself with something else, it often passes. The more you do this, the easier it gets and the cravings get easier to deal with.

  • Drink Lots Of Water

    Sometimes drinking water or seltzer water can help with the sugar cravings. Also sometimes what we perceive as a food craving is really thirst.

  • Have A Piece Of Fruit

    If you give in to your cravings, have a piece of fruit, it should satisfy a sweet craving and is much healthier.

