Canada Business
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Trump Advisor Rips Into Canada Over New CRTC Ruling

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

When it comes to net neutrality — the principle that Internet service providers (ISPs) should treat all the content on their networks equally — Canada and the U.S. are rapidly moving in opposite directions.

An advisor to President Donald Trump has criticized Canada’s telecom watchdog for declaring that ISPs can't favour traffic from one source over traffic from another source.

“Sorry Canada, now you're in the class with backward India,” tweeted Roslyn Layton, whom Trump hired as part of the transition team for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the U.S.’s telecom regulator.

The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) ruled last week that Internet providers can’t discriminate between different types of traffic in order to promote their own preferred services.

Consumer advocates worldwide hailed the move as a significant victory for net neutrality, especially given that, in the U.S., the FCC has indicated it will be moving in the opposite direction.

The U.S. telecom regulator is expected to announce on Wednesday a roll-back of net neutrality rules put in place during the Obama administration, according to the Wall Street Journal.

roslyn layton
Roslyn Layton has criticized the CRTC for ruling in favour of net neutrality. (Photo: Klean Denmark via Flickr)

In a submission to the CRTC last fall, Layton argued that net neutrality is being pushed by an international lobby, and that net neutrality rules could harm innovation in Canadian mobile products.

She doubled down on this argument in a tweet asserting that the U.S. will dominate innovation, thanks to the Canadian ruling.

Supporters of net neutrality say the opposite — that allowing ISPs to discriminate in favour of some content and against others could disadvantage startup companies offering new products, and damage online innovation.

The CRTC sided with that argument in its ruling.

The case involved Quebec wireless operator Videotron, which had an “Unlimited Music” mobile package that offered streaming from Apple Music, Google Play, Spotify and a handful of other services.

Any music streamed from those services, and only those services, was exempt from Videotron’s data caps — a practice known as “zero rating.”

"A free and open Internet gives everyone a fair chance to innovate and for a vast array of content to be discovered by consumers."

In its ruling, the CRTC concluded Videotron’s offers violates its telecom rules. In doing so, it broadened and more clearly defined net neutrality principles in Canada.

“A free and open Internet gives everyone a fair chance to innovate and for a vast array of content to be discovered by consumers,” CRTC chair Jean-Pierre Blais said in a statement.

“Rather than offering its subscribers selected content at different data usage prices, Internet service providers should be offering more data at lower prices. That way, subscribers can choose for themselves what content they want to consume.”

Follow The Huffington Post Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Related on HuffPost:

Close
Top Religious Leaders Support Net Neutrality
of
  • Dr. Sharon Groves

    Dr. Sharon Groves is a faith organizer and strategist working at the intersection of faith, LGBTQ equality and social justice. She is the former Human Rights Campaign Religion and Faith Program Director.

  • Sister Simone Campbell

    Sister Simone Campbell, executive director of NETWORK, the Catholic social justice lobby founded by Catholic Sisters, is a religious leader, attorney, and poet. NETWORK organized a national tour, “Nuns on the Bus: Nuns Drive for Faith, Family and Fairness.”

  • Greg Epstein

    Greg Epstein is the Humanist chaplain at Harvard University. As an influential Humanist author, blogger, and spokesperson, he is a national voice building bridges between people of all faiths and beliefs.

  • Linda Sarsour

    Linda Sarsour is a Muslim community activist and executive director of the Arab American Association of New York. She is known for civil rights work in the context of national security, community organizing, civic engagement, and immigrants’ rights advocacy.

  • Rev. Dr. Peter Heltzel

    Rev. Dr. Peter Heltzel is associate professor of Systematic Theology at New York Theological Seminary and director of the Micah Institute, a faith-rooted organizing effort of primarily black and brown evangelical communities.

  • Valarie Kaur

    Valarie Kaur is a leading Sikh activist, lawyer, and filmmaker, who founded Groundswell Movement of 200,000+ members, America’s largest multi-faith online organizing community. She champions media justice at Stanford Law School’s Center for Internet and Society, where she co-founded Faithful Internet.

  • Rev. Jacqueline Lewis

    Rev. Jacqueline Lewis is senior minister of Middle Collegiate Church in New York City. Lewis speaks throughout the United States on racial reconciliation, LGBTQ equality, and economic justice.

  • Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II

    Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II is the leader of the Moral Mondays movement in North Carolina and President of the North Carolina NAACP.

  • Brian McLaren

    Brian McLaren is an author, speaker, activist, and networker among innovative Christian leaders. His dozen-plus books include “Why Did Jesus, Moses, the Buddha, and Mohammed Cross the Road?: Christian Identity in a Multi-Faith World.”

  • Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III

    Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III is the senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. He is a leading Christian activist and cultural critic, part of a new generation of ministers committed to preaching prophetically that the message of love and justice are inseparable companions.

  • Rev. Michael-Ray Mathews

    Rev. Michael-Ray Mathews has been a PICO National Network clergy leader since 1996, and joined the national staff in 2008. He is the director of clergy organizing and leads the Prophetic Voices Initiative, which is organizing a prophetic faith voice shaping the movement for racial and economic inclusion.

  • Rabbi Eric Solomon

    Rabbi Eric Solomon is the spiritual leader of Beth Meyer Synagogue in Raleigh, North Carolina. A champion of interfaith engagement, he serves on the Social Justice Commission of the Rabbinical Assembly.

  • Pope Francis

    Pope Francis is celebrated for his commitment to the poor and building bridges between people of all faiths and beliefs. Helen Osman is Secretary of Communications for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. She is currently coordinating all media aspects of the Pope’s upcoming visit to the U.S.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations