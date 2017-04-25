ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta shoppers, grab your credit cards.

Amazon.ca has (finally!) announced they're bringing free one-day delivery to Calgary and Edmonton.

All qualifying orders over $25 that are placed before 4 p.m. will arrive before 9 p.m. the next day, including weekends, the Seattle-based company announced Tuesday.



Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Jan. 29, 2016. (Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters)



To take advantage of the special delivery, customers must have an Amazon Prime account and only items marked with a Prime Free One-Day icon qualify.

Amazon Prime is a premium service that costs $79 per year but eligible for a 30-day free trial. It includes free delivery within two days of orders placed through Amazon.ca.

Amazon.ca says they offer one-day delivery on more than half a million items.

Amazon has offered the service in the U.S. since October 2009, and began offering same-day delivery in Toronto and Vancouver late last year.