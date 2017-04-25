Canada Alberta
Amazon Prime Launches Free One-Day Delivery In Calgary, Edmonton

Alberta shoppers, grab your credit cards.

Amazon.ca has (finally!) announced they're bringing free one-day delivery to Calgary and Edmonton.

All qualifying orders over $25 that are placed before 4 p.m. will arrive before 9 p.m. the next day, including weekends, the Seattle-based company announced Tuesday.

Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Jan. 29, 2016.

To take advantage of the special delivery, customers must have an Amazon Prime account and only items marked with a Prime Free One-Day icon qualify.

Amazon Prime is a premium service that costs $79 per year but eligible for a 30-day free trial. It includes free delivery within two days of orders placed through Amazon.ca.

Amazon.ca says they offer one-day delivery on more than half a million items.

Amazon has offered the service in the U.S. since October 2009, and began offering same-day delivery in Toronto and Vancouver late last year.

Conversations