Netflix is feeling the heat once again after viewers are accusing the company of whitewashing their latest series, "Legend Of The Monkey," which is based on a classic Chinese story.

The 10-part series is said to depict the story of "Journey To The West," which tells the tale of a seventh century Chinese monk and three fallen gods with "mystical powers," according to Next Shark.

Of course, this sounds super interesting and could be considered as a shoo-in for mass viewership, except that none of the actors appear to be Chinese — and people aren't too happy about it.

"Ayyyyy @netflix how many retweets do I need in order for y'all to stop whitewashing asian narratives," one person said via Twitter.

"UHHUHN NO. Is there something wrong with Asian actors that you can't cast us???" another added.

Mashable, however, points out that Chai Hansen, who plays the role of Monkey, is half-Thai and two other male actors are of Māori descent. But still, they're not Chinese.

This isn't the first time the streaming giant has been accused of whitewashing characters in their original series.

Last month, people started a petition to boycott the Netflix movie "Death Note," which is based on a Japanese manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba, after only white talent was cast. But it's not because Asian actors didn't try out.

According to the petition, actor Edward Zo auditioned for a role two years prior, but was not selected.

"I've been told to my face that I can't audition for certain big Hollywood projects because I'm Asian. #DeathNote being one of them," he posted on Instagram in October 2015. "Hollywood is one of the few industries that can get away with this type of blatant racism. It is a common occurrence that you will not even have the chance to audition because of your race or ethnicity & yet Hollywood loves to parade under the guise of multiculturalism; It's a complete facade."

If there was any question about audiences wanting to see diverse characters on-screen, it seems like it's been answered — and hopefully Netflix will take note.