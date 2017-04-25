Canada Living
Salty Foods Make You More Hungry Than Thirsty

Step away from the salt shaker.

Rather than make you grab a water bottle, researchers now say salty foods are making you hungry, not thirsty. According to a new study from the Max Delbrûck Center for Molecular Medicine in Germany and Vanderbilt University, salt triggers a process in the kidneys that retains water and requires energy that in turn makes you hungry.

The study, which involved two simulated missions to Mars, saw ten volunteers sealed in a spaceship for 105 days and 205 days. During the observation period, the volunteers were provided food with three different levels of salt content (6, 9 and 12 grams).

salty food

The researchers noted that the volunteers who started by consuming 6 grams of salt and increased to 12 grams drank less while their kidneys conserved more water. They also noticed consuming more salt led to a higher salt content in urine and a larger volume of urine altogether despite the volunteers not drinking more.

Prior to this study, researchers believed water was pulled out of the body by salt during urination, however, the new study finds the salt is expelled while water is recycled back into the body.

"Nature has apparently found a way to conserve water that would otherwise be carried away into the urine by salt," Professor Friedrich C. Luft, co-author of the study, said.

Still, the kidneys are only one area to consider. Professor Jens Titze of the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg says blood pressure and the cardiovascular system must be examined as their functions are also connected to water homeostasis and energy metabolism.

It's important to note that the new findings shouldn't be taken as an excuse to indulge in more salty snacks — the World Health Organization recommends adults consume no more than 5 grams of salt per day as high sodium consumption can contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke.

Foods That Are Surprisingly High In Salt
  • Bagels

    Salad Dressings

Everybody adds dressings because they make a boring salad with green leaves taste so much better, Malkoff says, but you should ask for the sauces to be on a side, if you are at a restaurant, and use it "conservatively." Just one tablespoon of Italian dressing has 243 mg of sodium; Balsamic Vinaigrette salad dressing has 280 mg. Ranch is a little better with 122 mg of salt in one tablespoon. The salad can be unhealthy for several other reasons.

  • Salad Dressings

    Frozen Dinners

Some frozen dinners are delicious but all of them have more sodium than you should consume in a single meal, especially for dinner. Some have as much as 1,800 mg. The extra salt will cause the body to retain water, leaving you bloated, at the very least. "It's always better to eat fruits and vegetables with no salt," Malkoff says.

  • Frozen Dinners

    Cereal

A bowl of cereal with skimmed milk for breakfast has about 200-250 mg of sodium per serving which us usually ¾ of a cup or 32 grams. "Serving size is a big deal," Malkoff says, "because no one east just one." The milligrams of salt add up quickly this way. Some cereals have too much sugar too.

  • Cereal

    Anything Canned

Canned foods always have salt in them that has been added for preservation, Malkoff says. Even half a cup of canned green beans has 290 mg of salt. One cup of canned chicken soup has 1,571 mg. To put things in perspective: One cup of canned carrots has 353 mg of sodium. One cup of sliced fresh carrots has 88 mg.

  • Anything Canned

    Canned foods always have salt in them that has been added for preservation, Malkoff says. Even half a cup of canned green beans has 290 mg of salt. One cup of canned chicken soup has 1,571 mg. To put things in perspective: One cup of canned carrots has 353 mg of sodium. One cup of sliced fresh carrots has 88 mg. Click Here to See Foods That Are Surprisingly High In Salt Photo Credit: Shutterstock

