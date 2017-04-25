Unique Mother's Day Gifts That Go Beyond The Massage

We know we said flowers are predictable, but these long-lasting boxed roses from Toronto-based Euphorie Des Fleurs are such a unique alternative to the traditional bouquet that we couldn't leave them out. Using a special preservation technique, the company's infinity roses last for up to one year! Get it here: Baby Pink Infinity Arrangement, $225.00

With Canada's 150th birthday upon us, Canadiana is everywhere. Forego the maple leaf motif and give your patriotic mama a beautiful, hand-crafted item made by the artisans of Fogo Island. Home to one of Canada's oldest and most remote communities, local artisans are informed by centuries-old boat building, furniture making, and crafting techniques. Treasures like this birch tray were originally made for the island's eponymous inn and are now available online through the Fogo Island Shop. Get it here: Fogo Island Shop Wood Tray, $95

Show her how well you know her taste in music by giving her a set of ceramic coasters featuring her favourite rock icon. Don't see your mom's musical crush in the shop? Don't sweat it. Upcycling It loves sourcing custom requests from their legendary library of vintage books, albums and magazines. We'll take a Woodstock-era Joe Cocker set, please! Get it here: Not Your Grandma's Coasters, $45/set of four

It's always a treat to receive something you wouldn't typically buy for yourself and the makings of a luxurious bath are likely far down on your mom's priority list. Plus, this funny bath bomb from Consonant Skincare just about says it all. Get it here: Relax Bath Bomb, $21

If your mom loves to knit or crochet, she'll appreciate this hand-crafted bowl that prevents the ball of yarn she's working with from rolling away and tangling. It looks cute enough to leave out when she's taking a break from her project, too! Get it here: Wheel-thrown Yarn Bowl, $45

Help your mom show off her green thumb with this macramé plant holder. The retro holder will show off a favourite potted plant — and have her reminiscing about the groovy seventies. Get it here: Macramé Plant Holder, $38

If there's one thing your mom really wants for Mother's Day, it's probably just to see your face. But if distance prevents you from being together, give her a laugh by sending a cookie in your likeness. We can't get over the artistry of Eat My Sweet Face cookies. Simply send them a few shots of your face and they'll ship your cookie anywhere in Canada. Get it here: Eat My Sweet Face Portrait Cookies, $35 each or $60 for two

Make your mom feel like the beauty she is with something from the new Charlotte Gainsbourg for NARS Collection. The Multiple Tint is the ultimate gift for moms who value efficiency (so, all of us) because the sheer colour can be used on both lips and cheeks. Our pick is the Multiple Tint in Jo because it's the perfect light pink for a pared-down summer face. Get it here: NARS Multiple Tint in Jo, $49 (available in May)

We love cool gadgets around here so you know we had to feature this flour-shaking rolling pin for all those moms who have a way with the oven. All she has to do is fill the cavity in the centre of the pin with flour and shake out a little at a time to quickly and easily dust surfaces. Plus, the ingenious built-in ruler ensures that her crusts will always fit the diameter of her pie plate. Get it here: Flour-Shaking Rolling Pin, $28.04

This handbag by Canadian company Poppy & Peonies essentially arms your mom with every style she'll need to take her through spring and summer. The vegan leather Multi Chic can be worn two different ways: as a clutch or as a cross-body with either one of two removable straps (a chain strap for dressier occasions and an adjustable vegan leather strap for everyday wear). Plus, the front flap is interchangeable and can be swapped out for five additional colours (sold separately). Get it here: The Multi Chic Nude, $99

If wearing a rubber fitness tracker on her wrist isn't your mom's style, but she'd still like to make sure her daily step count hit 10,000, she needs Ringly. The discreet activity tracker looks like a trendy, oversized gemstone ring, but it does everything a typical fitness tracker does, including communicating mobile alerts via subtle vibrations and light. Get it here: Ringly Smart Ring Activity Tracker, $219.95

Any home décor-obsessed mom will love the opportunity to make her backyard an extension of her chic interior, which is why this elegant bird feeder is perfect. The diamond feeder is made from brass and glass and accommodates all bird species. Get it here: Diamond Bird Feeder, $130

At first glance, these plates look like antique fine china, but they are actually break-resistant melamine, making them a must-have for the mom who entertains outside in the summer. Get it here: Vintage-Inspired Melamine Plates, $4.99 each

These Saturn white wine glasses actually prevent spills, so basically they are every mom's dream. The glasses can either stand upright or rotate in a circle on their sides, remaining spill-proof while holding up to five ounces of liquid. The perfect marriage of function and form, the good-looking glasses are even dishwasher safe! Pair a set with a bottle of mom's favourite white wine for a Mother's Day gift she can truly savour. Get it here: Saturn White Wine Glasses, $96.54/set of two