ADVERTISEMENT

"Modern Family" star Ariel Winter has faced her fair share of trolls and body shamers throughout the years for boasting about her curves on Instagram.

And while the comments she receives can sometimes be terrible, she's taking a "whatever" approach to the meanies.

"I feel like people put so much emphasis on [these photos], she told Yahoo! Style. "Guys, all the time, go on their Instagrams and take pictures nude with guitars in front of their stuff. No one says anything. Nobody cares. When [women] try to be free and post what we want, it’s like, look at that slut on social media."

#tbt to summer and long hair 🅰️➕🅰️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 15, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

"That’s not what it is," the 19-year-old went on to explain. "We’re proud of our bodies. We’re proud of who we are. We’re made the way we are. Why do we care? If I take a picture and I think it looks good — if it’s a little revealing, whatever."

She's clearly wise beyond her years.

As for the folks who love to hate on her photos, but still keep up with her every move, Winter said they should probably quit wasting time and just hit the unfollow button.

"If people don’t like it, unfollow me," she declared. "If you’re so offended, why do you look at it? Don’t take the time to hate on me. Just unfollow me and follow someone who covers every part of their body to their toes. I don’t care."

This isn't the first time Winter has stood up for body acceptance.

Back in January, the actress put her breast reduction scars on display for Self magazine and opened up about her journey to confidence.

"It was hard for me in the beginning to deal with people’s comments and deal with everybody having an opinion on absolutely everything I did," she revealed. "It was hard for me to not fall prey to wanting to change the way I felt and the way I did things and the way I looked because of what other people said."

"But as I got older, I started to realize that as long as I’m positive in my life and as long as I feel good about my decisions and stick to how I feel and the things I want to do, that’s what’s most important," she added. "And that’s what’s going to get me through in life."

We couldn't agree more.