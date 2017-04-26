ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary has dropped out of the Conservative leadership race and endorsed Quebec MP Maxime Bernier.

The news broke online just hours before the final Tory leadership debate in Toronto on Wednesday. Bernier has scheduled a press conference later in the afternoon.

O'Leary was widely seen as a front-runner in the race, but has said he doesn't believe he will be able to win a federal election because of a lack of support in Quebec. His inability to speak French fluently was always considered one of O'Leary's greatest liabilities.

"The Conservative Party needs someone who has the best chance of beating (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau. Someone who will command the support of Canadians from every region of the country and who can build a consensus among all members of the party," O'Leary said in a statement.

The "Shark Tank" star said that while he is "statistically tied" with Bernier, he lacks second ballot support because he is an outsider.

"The candidate that best mirrors my policies is Maxime Bernier, and he has strong support in Quebec. He is perhaps the first Conservative in a long time that has a chance of winning over 40 seats there, which would materially improve our chances for a majority mandate," O'Leary said.

"I'm going to do everything I can to ensure he gets elected, and I'm going to ask my supporters to do the same."

The businessman was pitching for donations to his leadership campaign as recently as Wednesday morning.

Bernier and O’Leary clashed after the “Shark Tank” star accused his rival's campaign of possible membership fraud last month. Bernier hit back that O’Leary was throwing mud because he couldn’t win.

“Kevin O’Leary is a loser. I’m a winner,” Bernier said in a fundraising email at the time.

HuffPost Canada has reached out to Bernier’s campaign to learn more.

With files from The Canadian Press

