Canada Style
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

'Melanin Goddess' Khoudia Diop Stars In New Make Up For Ever Campaign

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Model Khoudia Diop just landed a major beauty campaign — and it's a really big win for representation.

The French-Senegalese beauty stars in Make Up For Ever's #BlendInStandOut ad, which includes a wide array of ethnically diverse models and influencers like Arshia Moorjani and Jessica Wang, and poses the question, "What do you stand for?"

In Diop's case, it's bullying, which is something she takes personally.


"People have made comments, calling me names like 'midnight' or 'mother of stars,'" she told Refinery29, when referring to how she was taunted by her peers as a teen for having dark skin. "At first I confronted the bullies, but eventually I learned to tune out the negativity and just love myself more."

Diop, who has also been dubbed as the "Melanin Goddess," being featured in a major makeup company's ad campaign is incredibly important to create more visibility for women of colour, especially those who are often overlooked by the cosmetics industry. Often, these women can't even complete as simple a beauty task as finding foundations to match their tone, which Diop has experienced herself.

"Personally, it was always very difficult to find complexion products that match my shade." she said to Essence. "Make Up For Ever has foundation options that work for me, and everyone."



On top of that, many women with dark skin face an added layer of discrimination for their natural hue.

Fellow model Nyakim Gatwech, who's from South Sudan, recently shared a story on her Instagram page of being harassed by Uber driver for being dark skinned.

"I was [asked by] my Uber driver the other day, he said, 'Don't take this offensive but if you were given 10 thousand dollars would you bleach your skin for that amount?'" the beauty queen wrote on Instagram in late March. "I couldn't even respond I started laughing so hard."

"[Then] he said, 'So that a no' and I was like hell to the f*king yeah [that's] no, why on earth would I ever bleach this beautiful melanin God [blessed] me with," she added. "[Then] he said so you look at it as a blessing?"

"You won't believe the kind of questions I get and the kind of looks I get for having this skin."

But despite the negative remarks both models have faced over the years, hopefully, with big companies putting more talent with darker complexions at the forefront, these ideals can change. And Diop seems to be optimistic as well.


"Because of my dark, melanin rich complexion and because I want to inspire young girls and let them know that we are all goddesses inside and out," she told the Daily Mail back in October 2016. "The message I have for my sisters is that how you look doesn't matter as long as you feel beautiful inside."

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Foundations For Dark Skin Tones
of
  • NARS All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation

    NARS' All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation comes in 20 shades, including darker hues with yellow, red, golden and espresso undertones. Its oil-free formula gives weightless, natural-looking coverage and delivers up to 16 hours of wear, so you'll never have to worry about re-applying. $57. Available at all NARS retailers. (Sephora, Hudson's Bay, Holt Renfrew and Murale) and narscosmetics.com.

  • Black Up Cosmetics Cream To Powder Foundation

    Black Up is one of the first makeup artist-created beauty lines for women of colour, so naturally it's a top pick in our roundup. Their Cream To Powder foundation goes on creamy and transforms to a silky powder with a matte finish. It also comes in a range of 16 shades with some of the darkest swatches on the market. $41. Available at blackupcosmetics.com.

  • Black Opal True Color Stick Foundation SPF15

    This hypoallergenic foundation stick features Broad-Spectrum SPF15 and delivers maximum coverage for perfect, even skin tone. Plus, the portable stick makes it perfect for throwing in your bag in case you need any touch-ups. $9.95. Get it here.

  • CoverGirl Outlast Stay Fabulous 3-In-1 Foundation

    For all the lazy gals out there (don't worry, we don't judge!) who want the simplest makeup routine possible, try Covergirl's Outlast Stay Fabulous 3-in-1 foundation. Its long-lasting formula has a built-in primer and concealer and includes broad spectrum SPF 20. So go ahead, and catch those extra zzz's. $14.99. Available at mass retailers across Canada.

  • Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer

    This moisturizing foundation and concealer combo is suitable for all skin types and gives lightweight, natural coverage without clogging pores. $34. Available at Clinique counters.

  • Yves Saint Laurent Le Teint Touche Eclat Illuminating Foundation SPF 19

    Taking the technology of its iconic Touche Eclat, this YSL Beauty foundation targets shadowy areas and highlights the contours of the face to conceal imperfections while enhancing the skin's natural beauty. $62. Available at Yves Saint Laurent counters and Sephora.

  • Urbay Decay Naked Skin Ultra Definition Powder Foundation

    This velvety formula provides weightless, buildable coverage that can be applied both wet and dry. Available in three darker shades, the hues work along with your skin's undertone so you can find your perfect match. $43. Available at Sephora.

  • Becca Cosmetics Ultimate Coverage Complexion Creme

    For women looking for full, yet breathable coverage, try this formula from Becca Cosmetics. It features a balance of 21 per cent pure pigment and 22 per cent water, as opposed to the typical formula with 10 to 15 per cent pigment and 5 to 10 per cent water. It comes in five different shades for darker skin tones and the brand offers "Beauty Stylists" to help you find your perfect match. $53. Available at Sephora.

  • MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15

    MAC Cosmetics is known for its impressive shade range, and its Studio Fix Fluid foundation is no exception. Available in 35 shades, you're bound to find one to match your complexion perfectly. $32. Available at MAC.

  • IMAN Second To None Luminous Foundation

    Created by supermodel Iman, her eponymous makeup line is designed for African American, Asian, Latina and multi-cultural women with skin tones in a myriad of shades. The brand's luminous foundation has a versatile wet/dry formula that evens out skin tone and texture by deflecting light from imperfections. Supermodel in a compact -- literally. $16. Available at Ulta.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations