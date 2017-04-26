Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Everything You Need To Know About Leaky Gut Syndrome

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Depending on whom you ask, leaky gut syndrome is either the cause of many of our modern medical ailments or doesn’t exist at all. Leaky gut is increasingly a focus of research and attention as medical professionals try to learn more about the reasons for increases in conditions like food allergies and celiac disease. But there isn’t yet an established definition of the condition or a medical consensus that it exists at all.

What is clear is that intestinal permeability exists, and can increase.

"Gastrointestinal permeability, or simply intestinal permeability, is a term used to describe a condition in which the lining of the gastrointestinal tract becomes porous or ‘leaky,’” says Douglas Wyatt of supplement company Sovereign Laboratories.

gut pain

But whether or not that constitutes a syndrome like leaky gut syndrome, and how that might be tied to specific health conditions, is still unclear.

Read on to learn more about what is known about leaky gut, what the evidence is in support of leaky gut syndrome, and how you might improve your own gut health either way.

What is leaky gut? Leaky gut is a consequence of proteins entering the intestines due to a variety of problems, including low stomach acid, food intolerances, or low digestive enzymes, says chiropractor Dr. Jason Sonners. When the junctions between the thin cell lining of the intestines are no longer tight, waste material from the GI tract can pass into the bloodstream, Wyatt says, igniting an immune response. But while we know that intestinal permeability exists, the effects of that permeability or the existence of a specific “leaky gut syndrome” aren’t yet established.

bloating gut

What might cause it? Intestinal permeability is thought to cause leaky gut, and that permeability is seen in conditions like celiac disease or Crohn’s disease, according to WebMD — though it’s not known if that permeability is a cause of those conditions or a result of them. Other potential causes might be radiation treatment or food allergies, but no specific causes are yet clear.

What are the problems with leaky gut? Over time, some believe that leaky gut can lead to issues like gas, bloating, constipation, and diarrhea, Sonners says, and it can lead to long-term inflammation and related problems. But these symptoms can be associated with a variety of conditions including food intolerances or allergies, digestive conditions like Crohn’s or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), or even ovarian cancer. It’s important to fully investigate your symptoms and rule out potential causes.

Does leaky gut actually exist? We know that intestinal permeability exists but what hasn’t been established is what that means for the body, and how it might be prevented or treated — if it’s a specific condition to treat at all. In many ways, the gut remains a mystery to medical professionals and new research into aspects like intestinal permeability, intestinal flora, and food intolerances are ongoing and constantly changing what we know about our digestive system.

confused doctor

How is leaky gut diagnosed? Some recommend an IgG test to identify which foods could be causing a problem, says wellness coach David Nico. But the tests lack clinical trials proving their effectiveness and many regulatory bodies don't recommend their use. "The test is not 100 per cent foolproof as there may be false positives or false negatives and there are other factors involved,” Nico says. What may be more helpful is keeping a food diary, paying attention to when you experience gastro symptoms, and seeing if patterns emerge.

How do you treat leaky gut? For some people, removing foods that cause problems may be the best course of treatment. "Some clinicians recommend eliminating inflammatory foods 30, 60, 90 [days] and even up to six months depending on the severity," Nico says. "Others may have to eliminate certain foods for life.” Some may find their problems have lessened after a period of elimination, after which foods can be slowly reintroduced. Others might have to avoid certain foods long-term. But make sure that other conditions have been ruled out so you aren’t treating symptoms and not an overlying disease.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
14 Ways To Maintain And Sustain A Happy Gut
of
  • Don't Dilute

    Drinking water is always a good idea, but too much can dilute the natural acids and enzymes in your stomach. "Drinking large amounts of water immediately prior to, or during, meals makes it harder to digest food," says Vancouver-based naturopathic doctor Jason Marr of Evoke Integrative Medicine Ltd. To keep your gut bacteria in good shape, try adding a fresh squeeze of lemon in your water.

  • Concentrate Your Enzymes

    Eat more sour and bitter foods. "Our digestive enzymes function on a feed-forward mechanism, and anything that makes you salivate is generally stimulating the rest of your digestive tract too," Marr explains. Consider adding apple cider vinegar or a few drops of bitter herbs to your diet to get your digestion “engine” going.

  • Eat Your Salad First

    Salads tend to contain both bitter greens and sour dressings which kick off the churning action of your stomach and intestines (this is called peristalsis, Marr adds).

  • Sit Down, Slow Down And De-Stress

    "Your body’s nervous system needs to realize it’s time to eat, and shift into 'parasympathetic' mode in order to digest, and divert blood to your digestive tract to absorb your food," Marr says. So make it a habit to sit down while you eat.

  • Eat Nutrient-Dense Foods

    "Empty calories" refers to foods that not only lack nutrients, but foods that require you to expend more nutrients than you are consuming. To keep your gut happy, always ask yourself what vitamins and minerals are in the foods you are eating.

  • Diet Does Not Equal Nutrition

    Digestion is a lot more complicated than just eating and chewing, Marr says. "In order to get the full benefits of the foods we eat we must absorb it into our blood stream, transport it around our body, and deliver it into each of the trillions of cells in our body. Then, we’ve got to get rid of the waste product before they do damage to our body."

  • Keep A Routine

    As much as possible and within reason, Marr recommends waking up, eating, sleeping, going to work and exercising at approximately the same times each day. "The idea here is to train your body to know, and expect, when it will need to release certain hormones, digestive enzymes, and other chemicals to make your day run smoothly," he explains.

  • Don't Graze

    Contrary to the popular diet trend of eating frequent meals, Marr says this is actually a bad idea for your gut. "Your digestive system requires about four hours between meals to clear your small intestine of food particles and bacteria," he explains. "If it’s unable to do this, the leftover food and bacteria can begin to ferment, causing gas, bloating and clog up the gut."

  • Savour And Enjoy

    Truly enjoying your food and tasting all of its flavours is sure to make your mouth water, which kicks off the feed-forward digestive process, Marr adds.

  • Fermented Fun

    You may have already noticed certain foods, especially those that are plant-based, can cause gas and bloating. Marr credits the “anti-nutrients” in these foods, such as lignans or phytates for disrupting the digestion process. "The ancient process of fermentation not only breaks these anti-nutrients down, but the process also imparts better flavour, texture, and access to nutrients in those foods," Marr notes. If kimchi, saurkraut and kefir aren't for you, try fermented supplements and functional foods like greens and protein powders. And even if you aren't experiencing gut problems, Marr recommends regularly consuming fermented foods to maintain optimal gut health.

  • Take The “Dairy Dare”

    Got an issue with milk? You aren't alone. According toMarr, milk and dairy products are the most common food sensitivity and intolerance. To improve your digestive health, Marr challenges his patients to eliminating 100 per cent of all milk and dairy products for a two to four week period. Yes, that means all cheese, yogurt, and coffee cream too.

  • Identify Trigger Foods

    Food intolerances and sensitivities, are not the same as food allergies. Intolerances are often the culprit for uncomfortable gas and bloating, these can be difficult to identify because trigger foods often to cause noticeable symptoms until up to three days later. Food sensitivities, on the other hand, can be tested reliably for via blood antibody testing, but according to Marr, the gold standard is elimination of those foods, and then a process of reintroducing those foods in a “challenge” phase.

  • Reinoculate with Probiotics

    "As far as reactive treatments, probiotics may be the most likely natural health product to quell symptoms of gas and bloating," Marr says. But not all probiotics work the same. Speak to an experienced healthcare practitioner about whether probiotics would be right for you, and if so, what dosage would be best in your situation.

  • Repair

    To relieve gas, bloating at other digestive disorders, Marr suggests consuming supplements like L-glutamine, EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate) from green tea, bioflavonoids like quercetin, protective, coating herbs like slippery elm, and anti-inflammatory herbs like Boswellia (frankincense). "[These] supplements promote proper and healthy growth of the intestinal lining to ensure long-term and sustainable results," Marr notes.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations