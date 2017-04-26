ADVERTISEMENT

A beaver gag prompted Canada's minister of natural resources to respond to Stephen Colbert after the late night host had glorious time mocking the U.S.-Canada lumber dispute.

"Every day, tensions are rising between the United States and our sworn enemy ... Canada," Colbert joked in his opening monologue on "The Late Show" on Tuesday.

"Cold Mexico. The Great White North Korea."

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a tariff of up to 24 per cent on Canadian softwood lumber, the first serious move in a trade dispute that has also seen Canada's dairy industry come under fire.

Colbert explained Canada's minister of natural resources "fired back" over the Trump tariffs in a statement, then cut to a "visual approximation" of Jim Carr — a harried looking beaver in a pinstripe grey suit and tie.

Tonight! Stephen is concerned about the dangerous escalation in tensions between the United States and Canada. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/b0F3SnDtGe — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 26, 2017

"'Disagrees strongly.' Them's fightin' words. That's Canadian for f*ck you," Colbert joked.

“Now for those keeping score at home, Trump is now a friend of Putin and an enemy of poutine," he added.

Carr's cousin tweeted the minister to let him know (and to myth bust to Americans that one of our prominent politicians isn't actually a beaver). Carr responded, sending Colbert a more recent photo.

Fun fact: @jimcarr_wpg is not actually a beaver (I know this because we are family). Jim, this is awesome. #LSSC https://t.co/wkm9ID7Y3W — Blair Kaplan (@BlairKaplanPR) April 26, 2017

@colbertlateshow That must be an old photo @colbertlateshow. My fur is now a bristly, voluminous white. pic.twitter.com/oDF54CDA5b — Jim Carr (@jimcarr_wpg) April 26, 2017

Find out the talk show host's suggestion for how the two countries can settle their differences by watching the video above.

Follow The Huffington Post Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.