Affordable housing or a more moderate climate?

That's what Manitoba RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department are staking their recruitment arguments on.

Vancouver's cops started it, with a Twitter jab at Manitoba's weather that mentioned they were hiring.

Manitoba didn't miss a beat, pointing to Vancouver's largely unaffordable housing market, complete with a side-by-side photo comparison.

Vancouver police tried to come back with more weather talk, but it was a losing battle.

Then they tried to pick a fight with Alberta.

Dear Alberta: Sorry you’re also still having snow. Did Manitoba mention we’re hiring? Sincerely, Vancouver #JoinVPD https://t.co/KALWd7QaTg — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 25, 2017

But Edmonton police decided they weren't having it.

@VancouverPD Come on, we don’t need to fight. You know #yeg is the City of Champions #Oilers. Maybe we’ll see you next year. #JoinEPS. Join the Champions — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) April 26, 2017

Which would you choose?