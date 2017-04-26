Edition: ca
Vancouver And Manitoba Police Are Having A Twitter Battle For Recruits

Affordable housing or a more moderate climate?

That's what Manitoba RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department are staking their recruitment arguments on.

Vancouver's cops started it, with a Twitter jab at Manitoba's weather that mentioned they were hiring.

Manitoba didn't miss a beat, pointing to Vancouver's largely unaffordable housing market, complete with a side-by-side photo comparison.

Vancouver police tried to come back with more weather talk, but it was a losing battle.

Then they tried to pick a fight with Alberta.

But Edmonton police decided they weren't having it.

Which would you choose?

