Vancouver And Manitoba Police Are Having A Twitter Battle For Recruits
Affordable housing or a more moderate climate?
That's what Manitoba RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department are staking their recruitment arguments on.
Vancouver's cops started it, with a Twitter jab at Manitoba's weather that mentioned they were hiring.
Dear #Manitoba: We’re sorry to hear you’re still having snow. Sincerely, #Vancouver.
PS. Did anyone mention we’re hiring? #JoinVPD pic.twitter.com/jdjs9QYXG7
— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 24, 2017
Manitoba didn't miss a beat, pointing to Vancouver's largely unaffordable housing market, complete with a side-by-side photo comparison.
Dear @VancouverPD
It's ok, the snow melts quickly off the lawns of our affordable houses.
Sincerely, #rcmpmb#freedom55#mortgagefree https://t.co/MpqCsFqGtq
— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 25, 2017
.@VancouverPD pic.twitter.com/u1OkyH4tW3
— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 25, 2017
Vancouver police tried to come back with more weather talk, but it was a losing battle.
@rcmpmb .Sure, we get rain & housing can be expensive, but it gives us something to talk about! #mosquitofree #justhavingfunfolks #JoinVPD @rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/tKt5Lgcci9
— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 25, 2017
@VancouverPD @rcmpmb Dear @VancouverPD: take the 'L' and move on.
— Adam H (@wastedsundays) April 26, 2017
Then they tried to pick a fight with Alberta.
Dear Alberta: Sorry you’re also still having snow. Did Manitoba mention we’re hiring? Sincerely, Vancouver #JoinVPD https://t.co/KALWd7QaTg
— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 25, 2017
But Edmonton police decided they weren't having it.
@VancouverPD Come on, we don’t need to fight. You know #yeg is the City of Champions #Oilers. Maybe we’ll see you next year. #JoinEPS. Join the Champions
— Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) April 26, 2017
Which would you choose?