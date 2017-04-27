Canada Business
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Canada's Largest Non-Bank Mortgage Lender Is Collapsing Before Our Eyes

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

The largest non-bank lender of mortgages in Canada is in the midst of an unparalleled existential crisis, and some are wondering whether the lender’s troubles are the canary in the coal mine for a Canadian housing bubble.

Home Capital Group’s shares fell by 65 per cent on Wednesday, on news the company had secured a $2-billion line of credit to keep it running. The very fact it needed such a loan appeared to spook investors.

The same day, credit rating agency DBRS downgraded Home Capital’s debt to BBB, saying that $2-billion loan is too expensive for Home Capital to handle.

home capital stock priceHome Capital's share price recovered a small part of its previous day's losses on Thursday, but is down some 78 per cent since the start of the year.

Investors are heading for the exits. The company has lost nearly $600 million in deposits in recent weeks, the Financial Post reports. Its shares saw some bounce-back on Thursday, trading at $6.82, up 14 per cent from the previous day's close, as of 11:30 am ET. But the company's stock price is down more than 78 per cent since the start of the year.

Began with mortgage fraud

Home Capital’s public troubles began in 2015, when the company announced it had severed ties with 45 mortgage brokers who had allegedly falsified information on mortgage applications.

The company later estimated some 10 per cent of the value of the loans on its books were linked to brokers accused of falsifying information.

house for sale

But that investigation led Home Capital into hot water. The Ontario Securities Commission earlier this month accused the company's leadership of issuing "materially misleading statements" about its investigation into the alleged mortgage fraud.

The company’s chief financial officer, Robert Morton, was removed from his position following the OSC’s allegations, and the company’s founder, Gerald Soloway, will be stepping down from its board.

Will it infect the whole mortgage market?

But more worrying may be the chatter among market observers, some of whom are wondering whether this might be a sign of bigger problems in Canada’s overheated housing markets.

Some blogs declared that this is the first sign that Canada’s housing bubble is about to pop.

“It doesn’t take a lot to topple a house of cards,” wrote former Member of Parliament-turned-housing market blogger Garth Turner.

“Or in this case, a nation of toppy houses floating on a foundation of debt. Maybe it’s just another week of excess borrowing and undisciplined spending.... Or, perhaps, this is it. The moment of capitulation. Over the cliff.”

garth turner housing crea
Former MP Garth Turner has suggested that Home Capital's decline may be a sign Canada's overheated housing markets are headed "over the cliff." (Photo: The Canadian Press)

Investors took out those concerns on Canada’s other mortgage lenders. Equitable Group Inc. shares fell nearly 32 per cent on Wednesday, despite strong earnings and positive outlooks from analysts.

“I think our company is demonstrably different” from Home Capital, Equitable CEO Andrew Moor told The Globe and Mail. “Nonetheless, investors tend to see things correlated. That’s sort of what happens.”

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., the government-run mortgage insurer, worked to reassure investors.

“We have no significant concerns about the quality of the mortgages in the Home Capital portfolio,” it said in a statement. “We are not concerned about either the current state of our financial exposures nor with the Canadian housing finance system in general.”

The panic calmed down a little on Thursday, with most lenders recovering some (though not all) of their losses from Wednesday. The Globe and Mail reported Home Capital is now exploring selling itself, retaining RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets to advise on "strategic options." Some analysts speculated the company may have attractive assets for Canada's big banks.

“It won’t take long to get more clarity on Home’s viability,” wrote Rob McLister, founder of RateSpy.com, on the Canadian Mortgage Trends blog. “Expect a series of major announcements from the company, and perhaps regulators, in the next few days and weeks.”

Also on HuffPost:


Also on The Huffington Post

Close
Canada's Best Cities With Houses Under $400K
of
  • 5. Halifax

    BMO labour market ranking: 12 Average household income: $84,560 Average mortgage payment: $1,038 People outside the Maritimes rarely consider moving there, but Halifax’s 5.9-per-cent unemployment rate, and its addition of 1.2 per cent new jobs over the past year, make it a decent candidate. And with the average house price at $274,142 in December, it's one of the most affordable major markets in Canada.

  • 4. Montreal

    BMO labour market ranking: 8 Average household income: $75,010 Average mortgage payment: $1,330 Quebec’s largest city has been a job-creating powerhouse lately, accounting for all the net growth in full-time jobs in Canada in 2016. There are four per cent more jobs in Montreal today than there were a year ago and the jobless rate is a rock-bottom 4 per cent. The average house price was a comfortable $351,255 in January. Pictured: St. Paul street in Montreal's Old Port.

  • 3. Ottawa

    BMO labour market ranking: 5 Average household income: $102,020 Average mortgage payment: $1,492 Ottawa has benefited from looser spending under the Liberal government, and the number of jobs in the city rose by 3.5 per cent over the past year. The jobless rate stands at a very respectable 5.7 per cent. With an average house price of $394,001, the city just barely fits our criteria. But prices have been growing slowly in recent years (they’re up 1.9 per cent over the past 12 months) so there’s no need to panic-buy in this market. Pictured: The Rideau Canal, with the Chateau Laurier on the right and Parliament buildings on the left.

  • 2. Windsor

    BMO labour market ranking: 4 Average household income: $76,260 Average mortgage payment: $825 The city across the river from Detroit struggled through some hard times in the wake of the Great Recession, but that seems to be behind it now. Employment in the city jumped by 3.8 per cent over the past year, and its jobless rate dropped to 5.4 per cent, down from 8.9 per cent just a year earlier. What’s more, it has some of the lowest home prices of any mid-sized city in Canada. Even with prices up 9.2 per cent in a year, homes in Windsor-Essex County averaged $217,926 in December — practically free, by Toronto and Vancouver standards. Pictured: Downtown Windsor in the foreground, with the Detroit skyline in the background.

  • 1. Brantford, Ontario

    BMO labour market ranking: 1 Average household income: $73,082 (2010) Average mortgage payment: $1,464 Brantford is another city that struggled in the wake of the Great Recession, and is now recovering impressively. The southern Ontario city, on the distant fringes of the Greater Toronto region, grew its number of jobs by a stunning 10.3 per cent in the past year, pushing the jobless rate down to 4.7 per cent — the sort of jobless rates Alberta used to enjoy before the oil crash. The average price of a home in the city was $386,716 in January, but if you want in, you may need to hurry. The average house price jumped by 20.9 per cent over the past year, as Greater Toronto residents move ever farther out in search of affordable housing. So houses under $400,000 may not last long there if trends keep up. On the other hand, if the Bank of Montreal is right in its diagnosis of a housing bubble in the area, there may yet be affordable homes in the region in the years to come.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations