Two kids have a secret, and they’re not telling. This movie was based on the real life story of Harry Powers, who swung in 1932 for killing three children and two widows. The sweeping, haunting cinematography has influenced everyone from David Lynch to Terence Malick to Martin Scorsese. Lillian Gish plays a feisty old bird who helps the kids out, and Robert Mitchum plays the evil reverend. "The Night Of The Hunter" is creepy and intense and poetic and…strange. Watch for the eerie, eerie scene where Gish and Robert Mitchum start singing together in harmony. I get chills every time.

This Spanish film was produced by Guillermo del Toro. Ghosts, a missing child, an orphanage, and an unbearably horrid mask. I watched this movie with my two younger siblings a few years ago. When the main character turns her back toward the end, and starts counting, we were all screaming. Just huddled together on the couch and screaming. I have only seen this movie once. I do not recommend watching this if you have children. The ending is dark. Very, very, very dark.

A drippy bayou setting, a decaying mansion, and something bad in the attic. Kate Hudson plays a hospice caregiver named Caroline—she is hired to take care of an elderly man who recently suffered a stroke. The man’s wife, Violet, is hostile and odd. She tells Caroline there are “ghosts in the mirrors.” Kate Hudson is a believable screamer and there are some great jumps. I did not guess the dark twist at the end…and I have to admit, it haunted me. In a way, the real horror of this story begins after the movie ends, which is pretty damn cool. (See also: "The Blair Witch Project.")

Hitchcock directs this classic Daphne du Maurier adaptation. A grand country manor, a dead wife, a new bride, a maniacal housekeeper, and the dashing Laurence Olivier. It’s surprising, haunting, and occasionally frustrating (Try not to cringe whenever the main character weakly cries out “Maxim!” or stupidly keeps listening to Mrs. Danvers.). The twist here is that the real star of the film drowned before the film even opens. Everyone else--the unnamed protagonist, Mr. de Winter, even the house itself—all lag behind a woman who is never seen: Rebecca. This grand ol’ gothic tale has heart, as well as backbone.

Another Hitchcock. Another Daphne du Maurier adaptation. (Check out "Jamaica Inn" for a third Hitchcock/du Maurier.) Nothing really happens in this film during the first half. Just some cool blond flirting and lovebird-buying and a visit to an island. And then. And then crows congregate on a jungle gym behind Tippi Hedren while children sing inside the nearby school. Wait for it…wait for it… Endings are arguably the most important part of a horror film, and this one is abrupt, leaving the viewer just as stunned and bewildered as the characters.

The only thing worse than a haunted house is a haunted insane asylum. Martin Scorsese and Leo D. A place named the Ashecliffe Hospital for the Criminally Insane. This movie was so scary I had to watch it in 15 minute increments. Even knowing the twist, Shutter Island will still disturb the bejesus out of you.

This French horror from 1955 revolves around a frail teacher, a mistress, and their plot to kill the man who has hurt them both. This movie has been called Hitchcockian, and it certainly lives up to the praise. There are two bathtub scenes and they are both dead creepy. Plus the twist is killer.

I love the kid heroes in this alien movie. I’m a sucker for kid horror heroes. (See also: "The Lost Boys," "The Night Of The Hunter," "The Shining.") Sure, "Attack" could have been scarier, and it’s initially hard to root for characters that start off the film by mugging an innocent nurse. But something magical happens about five minutes in and the movie’s cheeky enthusiasm begins to bewitch the hell out of you.

This movie is over-the-top in the best sense. I watch it every Halloween. It’s exactly what I want a vampire movie to be. Vivid, colorful, surreal, violent, passionate, sexual, gruesome. Gary Oldman portrays…hunger…so believably it makes my heart skip a beat. The transitions between scenes are mesmerizing—an eye melts into the bottom of an absinthe cup. The blue center of a peacock feather merges into a train tunnel at sunset. Watch the costumes. Mina starts off in innocent Virgin Mary blue. Lucy wears lust-red when she makes love to a wolfish Oldman in the garden while Mina watches. It’s all so…much. And I couldn’t dig it more.

M. Night Shyamalan used to do Hitchcockian dread with grace and brilliance. The knife slid under the door and used as a mirror. The family cowering in the basement, shutting off the flashlights to save the batteries…when the screen goes pitch black I hold my breath along with the characters. The twist at the end is so-so; there are better on this list. But the build. The build. As a person who spent some time in cornfields as a child, I can say first hand: They. Are. Spooky. Even without the aliens. It’s the rustling, the rustling… (See also: "Children of the Corn," "E.T.")

Will Smith spends most of this movie alone, hiding from the Darkseekers and obsessively worried about losing his only companion, a German Shepherd named Sam. He conducts experiments in his basement in the hopes of finding a cure to turn the monsters back into the humans they used to be. This movie twists between hyper, hyper intense scenes with the sun-hating vampiric beasts, and heart-crushing depictions of Smith talking to mannequins out of rock-bottom loneliness. Like Wilson the soccer ball in "Cast Away," Sam is the only thing keeping Smith’s character sane. I couldn’t even imagine this film without the dog.