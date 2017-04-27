Canada Style
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

7 Makeup Artist-Recommended Brands And What To Buy From Them

 |  By Jennifer Choy
Posted: Updated:
Print

You may think you're beauty savvy because you frequent Sephora more than the grocery store but girl, you’ve only scratched the surface. Professional makeup artists are the true experts, and they keep their secrets safely stored in their pro-kits.

If you’ve ever had an opportunity to snoop in a makeup artist’s kit as I have, you’ll see a lot of the usual culprits — MAC will always have a place in an artist’s heart along with Smashbox and Makeup Forever. However, you’ll also come across a few brands you might not have heard of.

Luckily for us, makeup pros are generous with their knowledge and are usually more than happy to share the mystery brands they swear by.

Here are just a few.

Face Atelier

Face Atelier is mainly known for their Ultra Foundation, which is beloved for its light formula that can be built upon to offer a full coverage finish. It’s also silicone-based so you can wear it on the sweatiest of summer days. With this foundation, you can skip a few steps because the primer is built into the formulation and it sets without powder.

“I love Face Atelier for lighter skin,” Tami El Sombati, makeup artist for Jane Lynch, Keshia Chanté and Drake, tells HuffPost Canada. “I use their Ultra Pro foundations. They were one of the first ones I used in my kit and have stuck around.”

Charlotte Tilbury

The biggest fans of the U.K. brand are makeup artists who swear by its lightweight but full coverage foundation, like Toronto-based artist Irene Sy.

“I love her cream shadows because they blend very seamlessly into the skin and they don't dry out like the other brands,” she says. “I also love her Wonderglow Primer because it's not thick and you can mix it into the foundation with ease, no clumps or you can wear it alone and it adds a natural glow to the skin. I don't like products that are heavy or mask-like.”

Other favourites artists swear by include Legendary Brows and most recently, the new Magical Facial Dry Sheetmask, which Tilbury used to prep Nicole Kidman’s face at the 2017 Golden Globes.

It’s only a matter of time before Charlotte Tilbury isn’t so secret anymore.

Embryolisse

In France, Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentrate is fairly commonplace. The moisturizer is available at drugstores and comes with a fair price tag. In North America, word of mouth has made Embryolisse a secret weapon in the pro-kits of makeup artists like Allan Avendaño, who works with Zendaya.

The reason it has received such attention from beauty insiders is because of its versatility.

“It’s just a really great moisturizer for most of my clients and works as a primer as well,” says makeup artist, Sophie Hsin, who counts Selena Gomez and Jamie Oliver among the famous faces she has worked on.

The main ingredient is mineral oil, which isn’t particularly impressive, but artists love the soft texture it results in. After all, having a great base to work with before applying makeup is of utmost importance.

Ben Nye

Prepping for Ben Nye's new Catalog. #BenNyeMakeup @jerrygarns

A post shared by @bennyemakeup on

You won't find many beauty bloggers raving about Ben Nye because it was developed with film and theatre in mind.

Still, makeup artists like Mario Dedivanovic, who is one of Kim Kardashian’s go-to artists, knows the power of Ben Nye. While the majority of the line isn’t suited to everyday wear, the one product that everyone should own is the Ben Nye Banana Powder. The extremely affordable product is great for setting cream foundations and creating a super silky matte finish.

RMS Beauty

If you’ve never heard of RMS, we’re not surprised. The all-natural makeup line flies under the radar but is well known amongst the pros. Founded by celebrity makeup artist, Rose-Marie Swift, it has become a cult favourite amongst models and Swift’s contemporaries like editorial makeup artist Alice Lane, whose work has appeared in Elle, Glamour and Vogue.

The most iconic product from the line is The Living Luminizer but makeup artists also praise the Un Powder, which effortlessly minimizes pores and leaves your skin looking and feeling as smooth as satin. According to Marie Claire, Kanako Takase, who has painted the faces of Blake Lively and Tinashe, counts RMS Un Powder as one of her must-haves.

INGLOT

Inglot is a European cosmetics line that’s been exceptionally well received but hasn’t quite reached the fever pitch of brands like Kat Von D or NYX. Makeup artists, however, have been carrying Inglot in their pro-kits for years, unbeknownst to the masses.

The brand’s claim to fame is its utilization of the latest technologies in cosmetics development. It proved to be so good that notable Broadway makeup designer Brian Strumwasser opted for Inglot over MAC when he was working on "A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder" in 2016. Under hot lights and with a constant flurry of costume changes, Inglot simply performed better, according to Strumwasser.

Mehron

Mehron is a high-performance makeup line developed to meet the needs of makeup artists who work in theatre and on a movie set. Long lasting, concentrated formulas are often required for gruelling days and working under bright lights. That’s what Mehron’s line caters to.

Hrush Achemyan, who has served as Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist, has shared her love of Mehron’s HD Foundation to achieve Jenner’s signature porcelain complexion.

But, like all good things, they tend not to remain secrets forever. Beauty lovers caught wind of Mehron’s capabilities and some have started using the line in their everyday makeup routines.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
20 Makeup Items You Need For Spring
of
  • MUST-HAVE GLOSS: Chanel Rogue Coco Gloss

    Why so good? Its hydraboost complex and luminous colour leaves your lips feeling lush and vibrant. $37, available at all Chanel beauty counters.

  • MUST-HAVE LIP PENCIL: Bite Beauty The Lip Pencil

    Why so good? Its whipped shea butter gives your lips creamy and weightless coverage. It's the perfect pencil to give your lips that fuller look. $20, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE PALETTE: Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look In A Palette

    Why so good? This labelled palette is the perfect product for the girl on the run. Brighten eyes, make your cheeks pop and achieve a smoky eye all in one go. $85, available at charlottetilbury.com.

  • MUST-HAVE CONCEALER: NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer

    Why so good? Nars is known for their concealers, and this new matte formula blurs dark circles and gets rid of redness, all while giving you the best coverage. $37, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE LIPSTICK: Maybelline Colour Sensational Inti-Matte Nudes

    Why so good? The perfect nude lip colour with a touch of radiance, this is the spring nude you need. $8, available at mass retailers.

  • MUST-HAVE BB CREAM: Rimmel London BB Cream Beauty Balm

    Why so good? Its long-lasting formula will protect and hydrate your skin all day long, while still giving you that natural look. If you're not interested in wearing a heavy foundation as the weather gets warmer, this BB cream will do the trick. $12, available at mass retailers.

  • MUST-HAVE HIGHLIGHTER: Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette

    Why so good? You've never seen a formula this shimmery! Its formula is packed with 360° refractive pearls and dipped in a prismatic coating. Talk about luxury! $47, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE DUAL-ENDED STICK: Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Colour Bronze + Glow

    Why so good? Don't like wearing that much makeup? No worries, Nudestix has got you. This dual-ended stick with a long-wearing matte and monochromatic nude colour is perfect for eyes, cheeks and lips. Lazy girl makeup at its best. $33, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE CONTOUR PALETTE: Sephora Collection Contour Palette

    Why so good? The palette is three matte contour shades and three matte highlight shades that perfectly enhance your features and are so easy to work with. $35. Available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE EYELINER: MAC Brushstroke Liner

    Why so good? It stays strong all. Day. Long. Cat-eye on fleek, as they say. $24, available at MAC.

  • MUST-HAVE BRONZER: Tom Ford Bronzing Powder

    Why so good? With a silky, lightweight and shimmering formula, you'll be sun-kissed all season long. No beach, no problem. $118, available at Holt Renfrew.

  • MUST-HAVE FOUNDATION: NYX Cosmetics Total Control Drop Foundation

    Why so good? You control the velvety, matte coverage you want by using the drop formula. So if you want heavy coverage, or light, this foundation will give you want you want. $16, available at NYX Cosmetics.

  • MUST-HAVE SETTING SPRAY: Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

    Why so good? It keeps your makeup in place for more than 16 hours. Wow. $39, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE MASCARA: CoverGirl BlastPro So Lashy! Mascara

    Why so good? That brush, though! This innovative 3-in-1 brush shape will give you bold and voluminous lashes all day long. $10, available at all mass retailers.

  • MUST-HAVE BROW GEL: Touch In Sol Brow Gellin Gel Eyebrow Styler

    Why so good? Its brow gel-to-powder formula won't give you that drawn-on brow look (goodbye, Insta Brow). It keeps the brow looking natural and feathery, and gives you the control to shape the brow of your dream. $30.89, available at Nordstrom.

  • MUST-HAVE EYE PALETTE: Kat Von D Pastel Goth Eyeshadow Palette

    Why so good? Just look at these colours! Bold pastel colours can create endless spring looks for your eye all season long. $51, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE PRIMER: Wander Beauty Rise and Prime - Balm and Primer Duo

    Why so good? One side is an ultra-hydrating balm you can use all over your face, the other is an oil-free primer that mattifies the skin. Best of both worlds. $46.80, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE NAIL POLISH: Essie Bridal Collection by Monique Lhuillier

    Why so good? It's the perfect manicure colour for a new season. And perfect for that spring bride. $13.99, available at beauty destinations across Canada (April 18, 2017).

  • MUST-HAVE BEAUTY TOOL: beautyblender bubble

    Why so good? Whether you use it with your primer, foundation, powder or cream, this legendary cosmetic sponge will give you flawless coverage. $22, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE POWDER: Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed-Prismatic Amethyst

    Why so good? This creamy, highlighting powder feels like silk and will never cake on your skin. Get ready to glow! $46, available at Sephora.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations