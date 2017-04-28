ADVERTISEMENT

Getting the kids to help pick out the perfect Mother's Day gift is one way to go, but everyone knows handmade gifts mean so much more.

Show mom how much she means to the family by making her something special with the kiddos. Below, we've rounded up 10 easy Mother's Day crafts kids of all ages can help make.

Just because your little one isn't old enough to hold scissors doesn't mean they can't help. Most of these crafts involve colouring, pasting, and painting, so just be sure to put a lot of newspaper down to make cleanup a breeze.

Check out our favourite Mother's Day crafts for kids below:

Popsicle Stick Flower Pots

via Typically Simple.



With the spring season just starting, a plant is the perfect gift for mom. Make yours more personal by putting together a colourful (and personalized) flower pot.

Handprint Tulip Towels

via I Can Teach My Child!



Got a mom who loves being in the kitchen? These handprint towels will make the perfect addition to her favourite place at home.

Handprint Jewelry Dish

via Simple As That Blog.

A baby's little hands are one of the most precious things you'll ever see, so why not use them as a mould to hold her precious jewels.

Popsicle Stick Bracelet

via Inspiration Made Simple.

Who knew that you can bend a popsicle stick into a bracelet? Big kids will love this craft that gets them in the kitchen.

Garden Markers

via Playground Parkbench.

Have a lot of leftover paint? Let the little ones dip wooden spoons in them to make these colourful garden markers.

Handprint Pot Holders

via Fun Handprint Art.

Another great craft for moms who spend a lot of time in the kitchen.

Handprint Bag

via Nifty Mom.

She'll love carrying around this cute tote covered in her kid's handprints.

Paper Bag Journal



via Simply Rachel By Rachel.

Paper bags can be used in all sorts of crafts, like this journal which can be filled with little mommy-and-me mementos.

Egg Carton Flowers

via I Heart Arts N Crafts.

Who says you need to buy crafting supplies? Recycle old egg cartons for this cute crafty bouquet.

Tin Can Bird Feeder

via Momtastic.

Make this bird feeder for mom and then spend your days outside with her watching the birds snacking away.

Mod Podge Candle Holders

via Crafty Morning Blog.

Add aroma and character to the room with these adorable mod podge candle holders.

Handprint Plate

via momteemily.

She'll love this plate so much you probably won't even want to eat off of it.

Mother's Day Planter

via 5 Minutes For Mom.

Forget about flowers and help her grow her garden with this fun DIY planter.